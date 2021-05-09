expand
May 9, 2021

WCU-Tradition campus hosts Honors Day Celebration

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, May 9, 2021

William Carey University’s Tradition campus hosted its 2021 Honors Day Celebration on May 5 – the last major event before commencement ceremonies on May 17.

“The Honors Day ceremony is one of our most special occasions because it provides us an opportunity to celebrate not just students’ academic achievements, but also their contributions to our university and community. The students who were recognized were nominated by their advisors for academic excellence, perseverance and service to others,” said Dr. Cassandra Conner, dean of the WCU-Tradition campus.

Here’s a look at the award recipients:

Biological Sciences

  • Outstanding Academic Achievement in Biological Sciences – Michelle Smith of Gulfport

Business

  • Outstanding Management/Marketing Student – Shane Michael Dusang of Biloxi

Criminal Justice

  • Dr. Don Cabana Undergraduate Award – Tyler Krivanec of D’Iberville
  • Outstanding Graduate Criminal Justice Student – Erin M. Dunston of Gautier

Education

  • Debra Herring Excellence in Elementary Education Award – Jamile Pepper of Ocean Springs
  • Debra Herring Scholarship for Education Majors – Kyle Lizana of Kiln
  • Outstanding Student Teacher Award – Chasity Isabelle of Pass Christian
  • Outstanding Education Graduate Student – Vanesia Jones of Gautier

Nursing

  • Nurse Crusader Award – Ashley Sutton of Biloxi
  • Nurse Crusader Award – Laura Ortiz of Biloxi
  • Nightingale Scholar – Summer Smith of Long Beach
  • Nightingale Scholar – Crystal Locklar of Perkinston

Campus Recognition

  • Spirit of Carey Award – Athena Cernas of Gautier

