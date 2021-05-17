WCU inducts new Alpha Chi Honor Society members

Thirty-six William Carey University students were inducted this spring as new members of the Mississippi Beta chapter of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society.

Membership is limited to the top 10 percent of juniors, seniors, and graduate students of colleges or universities with Alpha Chi chapters. WCU students must have a grade point average of at least 3.70 on a 4.0 scale to qualify.

The lead faculty sponsor is Dr. Read Diket. Other co-sponsors are Dr. Randall Harris, Dr. Tom Richardson, Dr. Everett Roark and Dolores O’Mary.

William Carey University congratulates these new Alpha Chi members:

Madison Beets of Long Beach

Ruby Bonner of Quitman

Andrew Cervantez of Fort Worth, Texas

Kenley Cochran of Beaumont

Icie Cockerham of Hamilton

Noah Cuevas of Gulfport

Anna Dribus of Union

Conner Dunlap of Marshall, Mo.

Fernando Duron of Mobile, Ala.

Alexis Ellender of Hattiesburg

Stephen Elsenrath of Denham Springs, La.

Sherry Farmer of Ellisville

Trent Gilbertson of Petal

Meagan Green of Petal

Adrian Hutson of Sumrall

Hannah Hutson of Sumrall

Megan Irwin of Hurley

Michael Jackson of Seminary

Lauren Jones of Ovett

Zalee King of Perkinston

Brittney Kitchens of Petal

Daniil Klimov of Sankt Wendel, Germany

Sidney Lee of Ovett

Maggie Morgan of Hattiesburg

Jessica Pulivarthi of Meridian

Claire Reeves of Polkville

Lemetria Roberts of Picayune

Sarah Robertson of Ellisville

Josie Robertson of Ellisville

Kaitlin Rogers of Wiggins

Lauren Rowley of McComb

Anni Rusanen of Espoo, Finland

Hannah Sorto of Seminary

Kassidee Stillwell of Petal

Amanda Tero of Decatur

Reagan Vance of Meridian