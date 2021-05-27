Two-Year-Old Killed in Hit and Run Crash

Greensburg– On Wednesday, May 26th, 2021, just before 10:00 P.M. Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were dispatched to a crash with multiple injuries on LA Hwy 1045 near LA Hwy 43 in St. Helena Parish. The crash has claimed the life of a two-year-old, identified as Jhavia Porter of Greensburg, and injured three others.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as a driver and three children had exited out of their 1997 Saturn SL1, due to being involved in a previous crash. After the crash, the driver and children exited out of their vehicle and walked onto the roadway. A vehicle described as a dark colored van was traveling eastbound on LA 1045 when it struck all four pedestrians in the roadway. After impact, the vehicle fled the scene and continued traveling eastbound on LA 1045.

This crash remains under investigation. If you have information related to the crash or can help identify the vehicle involved, contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.