expand
Ad Spot

May 13, 2021

Two-Time All-America Stingley Jr. to Wear No. 7 in 2021

By Special to the Item

Published 1:00 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s two-time All-America cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will wear No. 7 for the Tigers in 2021, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Tuesday.

A relatively new tradition at LSU, the No. 7 jersey has become associated with a player who is a dynamic playmaker while also displaying all of the qualities necessary to build championship teams around. Some past wearers of the No. 7 jersey for LSU include cornerback Patrick Peterson, defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver DJ Chark.

“It’s an honor to be part of the legacy of players that have worn the number 7 jersey,” Stingley said. “I’m looking forward to upholding the tradition and the standard of play that has been set by the group that has come before me.”

Last year, JaCoby Stevens wore the No. 7 LSU jersey.

“Derek is very deserving of following in the footsteps of some of the great players in LSU history in wearing the No. 7 jersey,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “Derek is an outstanding young man from right here in Baton Rouge who represents our program with tremendous character and a desire to make all of those around him better.

“He inspires his teammates to achieve great things on and off the field. He’s most deserving of wearing the No. 7 jersey in 2021 for the LSU Tigers. I know he will wear it with pride and will represent it well.”

In two years with the Tigers, Stingley has made his mark as the nation’s top cover cornerback. A player with elite ball skills and coverage ability, Stingley led the SEC in interceptions as a true freshman in 2019 with six. He intercepted two passes in LSU’s SEC Championship Game win over Georgia, a victory that clinched a perfect 13-0 regular season for the Tigers and a berth in the College Football Playoffs.

Stingley, a Baton Rouge native and another in a long list of great Louisiana high school players that have called LSU home, became the first true freshman in LSU history to start every game of his rookie season.

Twice named first team All-SEC as a defensive back, Stingley has appeared in 22 games for the Tigers, registering 65 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and six interceptions. He’s also recorded 26 pass breakups, recovered two fumbles and forced another.

In addition to his prowess on the defensive side of the ball, Stingley has become a threat as LSU’s punt returner for the past two years. On 23 punt returns, the sure-handed Stingley is averaging 11.3 yards a return.

More News

Three Men Cited for Charter Guide Violations in Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes

PRC golf team competes at state tournament

Pearl River Central coach earns 1,000th career win

Tigers Defeat No. 14 La. Tech, 16-8, in 7 Innings

News

Three Men Cited for Charter Guide Violations in Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes

News

Starkville man charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief fraud, false statements and money laundering

News

Pearl River County community enhancement operation results in arrests and seizures

News

Pearl River President’s first four years secure four year contract extension

News

Guatemalan Man Sentenced for Unlawful Reentry by an Alien Removed After Conviction of a Felony

News

Today is May 13, 2021

News

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces the retirement of director of the Mississippi forensics laboratory

News

FBI Safe Streets Task Force Arrests 13 on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges

News

Confederate signs placed back on city property

Education

Haley Harrison, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Federal Prison for Narcotics Trafficking

News

Meridian Man Found Guilty under Project EJECT of Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

News

USDA, RESTORE Council to Invest $31 Million for Priority Restoration Work in Gulf States Impacted by The Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill

News

Acting U.S. Attorney LaMarca Recognizes Police Week

News

Today is May 12, 2021

News

Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

News

Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Picayune

News

Extension extends farm stress webinar

News

Governor Reeves announces new jobs in Grenada 

News

Pearl River students awarded prestigious community college transfer scholarship

News

Reeves urges calm, assures Mississippians that a gas shortage can be avoided if panic buying does not occur

News

More than half of teachers considering leaving the classroom

News

The SBA Funds 16,000 Restaurant Revitalization Fund Awards

News

Today is May 11, 2021