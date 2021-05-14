expand
May 15, 2021

Trent Ladner of Poplarville Achieves Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University

By Special to the Item

Published 3:07 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

NASHVILLE, TN (05/12/2021)– Trent Ladner qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 53 percent of Belmont’s 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “Students achieving the Dean’s List recognition at Belmont have clearly demonstrated enormous commitment to their educational endeavors – they have invested deeply in their studies and in their future. We are happy to celebrate their success and know that their continued, consistent and comprehensive dedication to their academic work will equip them to embrace future opportunities to engage and transform our world.”

About Belmont University

Belmont University-home of the October 22, 2020 Presidential Debate, the final in the election season-is made up of more than 8,200 students who come from every state and 28 countries. Nationally ranked and consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its innovation and commitment to teaching, Belmont brings together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christian community of learning and service. The University’s purpose is to help students explore their passions and develop their talents to meet the world’s needs. With more than 100 areas of undergraduate study, 27 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees, there is no limit to the ways Belmont University can expand an individual’s horizon. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.

