Today is May 16, 2021

‘Two birds with one stone’

If 12-year-old Mike Wimmer was like most kids his age you’d find him in grammar school in the sixth or seventh grade, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. But Mike is not like most kids his age when it comes to the academic side of his life. The Salisbury, NC “tween” is an achiever who is graduating with a 5.45 Grade Point Average from high school at the end of this semester. He’s is also getting his associate degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College with a 4.0 GPA. The boy says he’s got the Covid pandemic to thank for his scholarly achievement. It gave him the time he needed to take extra classes. In fact, he had enough spare time to also create a technology start-up company called Reflect Social. But don’t think for a minute that Mike is boring. As he put it, “A lot of people think I’ve given up my childhood or somehow lost it and I say to them that I’m having the time of my life.”

###

They weren’t joshing!

Hundreds of folks named Josh, armed with foamy flotation devices better known as “pool noodles,” gathered for a raucous contest recently in a park in Lincoln, NE, just for the fun of it, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. It was the brainchild of Josh Swain who, like many of us, was suffering from the loneliness of the Covid lockdown. So, Swain collected a list of people named Josh and contacted them via social media, inviting them to a gathering of Joshes. A few Joshes quickly turned into a lot of Joshes who came from all over the country. It started out as a joke, a way to pass the time online, and it ended with upwards of one thousand people, hundreds of whom had the first name Josh. The event allowed the Joshes to collect hundreds of pounds of food for the needy and some $12,000 for the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center Foundation in Omaha.

###

They dug down to the bone

The Perkins family of Las Vegas, NV were having a pool put in their backyard recently and joked about the excavators finding a dinosaur, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. But the diggers weren’t laughing when they stopped digging after finding unidentified skeletal remains just four or five feet underground. The police were called and they quickly determined the bones were not human but that they were mighty old, indeed. So, Matt Perkins contacted the Nevada Science Center and paleontologist Joshua Bonde was sent to investigate. He reported that it wasn’t a dinosaur but that the bones did belong to a large animal — perhaps a horse — that met its demise as much as 14,000 years ago.

**

Pickle Day

Preserving method: Water bath canning

Makes about 2 (32 oz) quart jars

Summertime is all about grilling, and Ball®’s Bread and Butter Pickles are the perfect condiment. With a classic crisp taste that uses Ball® Bread & Butter Pickle Mix, this recipe is simple, but impressive! These sweet and tangy sliced bread and butter pickles are full of flavor, making this one a family favorite!

You will need

For every 2 quarts of pickles:

3 1/2 lbs pickling cucumbers (about 14 small to medium)

2 1/2 cups vinegar (5% acidity)

2 1/2 cups sugar

1/4 cup Ball® Bread & Butter Pickle Mix

Directions

Slice ends off cucumbers then cut into 1/2 inch slices. Combine vinegar, sugar, and Ball® Bread & Butter Pickle Mix in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Pack based on enjoy now or fresh preserve steps below.

Enjoy now (Refrigerate up to 3 months):

Pour hot pickling liquid over cucumber slices in a large bowl. Cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Pack cucumber slices into jars. Ladle pickling liquid over cucumbers. Place lids & bands on jars. Refrigerate pickles. For best flavor, allow pickles to stand in refrigerator for 3 weeks.

-Or-

Fresh preserve (Store up to 1 year):

Prepare boiling water canner. Heat jars in simmering water until ready to use, do not boil. Wash lids in warm soapy water and set aside with bands. Pack slices into a hot jar leaving a ½ inch headspace. Ladle hot pickling liquid over slices leaving 1/2 inch headspace. Remove air bubbles. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars. Apply bands and adjust to fingertip tight. Place jar in boiling water canner. Repeat until all jars are filled. Process jars 15 minutes, adjusting for altitude. Turn off heat, remove lid, let jars stand 5 minutes. Remove jars and cool 12-24 hours. Check lids for seal, they should not flex when center is pressed. For best flavor, allow pickles to stand for 4-6 weeks.

*Increase processing time: 5 minutes for 1,001 to 3, 000 ft; 10 minutes for 3,001 to 6,000 ft; 15 minutes for 6,001 to 8,000 ft; 20 minutes for 8,001 to 10,000 ft.

**

National Piercing Day

How to care for new piercings