May 4, 2021

Tim Jones Inks Free-Agent Deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

By Special to the Item

Published 9:00 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Southern Miss senior wide receiver Tim Jones signed an undrafted-free-agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening.

Jones was a three-year starter for the Golden Eagles, finishing fourth in school history with 150 career catches. He fought through injury this past fall but still managed 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns in six games. Jones had six catches for 139 yards in the opener against South Alabama and followed it with eight for 160, including a 74-yard score, against Louisiana Tech.

The Biloxi native had team-highs of 73 catches for 902 yards as a junior in 2019, with his 100th-career grab coming on a 68-yard score against Western Kentucky. As a sophomore, he was second on the squad in receptions (42) and yards (508). In addition to his 150 catches, Jones tallied 2,011 yards (13.4 per catch) and nine touchdowns over his four years in the Black and Gold.

Southern Miss currently boasts 11 former players on active NFL rosters.

