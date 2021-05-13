expand
Ad Spot

May 13, 2021

Tigers Defeat No. 14 La. Tech, 16-8, in 7 Innings

By Special to the Item

Published 3:00 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU shortstop Zach Arnold and first baseman Tre’ Morgan combined for seven hits and six RBI Tuesday night to lead the Tigers to a 16-8 win over No. 14 Louisiana Tech in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game was shortened to seven innings due to severe thunderstorms in the Baton Rouge area.

With the win, LSU improved to 30-18, while Louisiana Tech dropped to 33-13.

LSU returns to action at 7 p.m. CT Friday when the Tigers play host to Alabama in Game 1 of a three-game SEC series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The matchup will be streamed on the SEC Network +, and it will be carried on LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

“Louisiana Tech has a talented, veteran team, and they’re one of the best teams in the country, so this was an important win for us,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Our guys did a tremendous job tonight; we got off to a slow start, and it was tough to shut down their offense.

“We finally got going at the plate in the third inning, and our pitchers gave us a couple of shutout innings late to help us earn the win.”

Arnold was 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, four RBI and one run scored to pace the Tigers’ offensive outburst.

Morgan was 4-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored, leftfielder Gavin Dugas collected three RBI and three runs, and designated hitter Cade Beloso contributed two doubles, three runs and one RBI.

LSU’s 17-hit attack also featured the first career triple for catcher Braden Doughty, who drove in two runs and scored once.

LSU freshman right-hander Michael Fowler (1-0) earned the relief win, pitching the fifth inning and giving up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts.

Six pitchers made appearances for the Tigers, with right-hander Blake Money and Trent Vietmeier blanking the Bulldogs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Louisiana Tech reliever Landon Tomkins (2-2) – the fifth of seven Bulldogs pitchers — suffered the loss, giving up three runs on four hits in 0.1 inning.

More News

PRC golf team competes at state tournament

Pearl River Central coach earns 1,000th career win

Tigers Defeat No. 14 La. Tech, 16-8, in 7 Innings

Starkville man charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief fraud, false statements and money laundering

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Starkville man charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief fraud, false statements and money laundering

News

Pearl River County community enhancement operation results in arrests and seizures

News

Pearl River President’s first four years secure four year contract extension

News

Guatemalan Man Sentenced for Unlawful Reentry by an Alien Removed After Conviction of a Felony

News

Today is May 13, 2021

News

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces the retirement of director of the Mississippi forensics laboratory

News

FBI Safe Streets Task Force Arrests 13 on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges

News

Confederate signs placed back on city property

Education

Haley Harrison, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Federal Prison for Narcotics Trafficking

News

Meridian Man Found Guilty under Project EJECT of Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

News

USDA, RESTORE Council to Invest $31 Million for Priority Restoration Work in Gulf States Impacted by The Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill

News

Acting U.S. Attorney LaMarca Recognizes Police Week

News

Today is May 12, 2021

News

Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

News

Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Picayune

News

Extension extends farm stress webinar

News

Governor Reeves announces new jobs in Grenada 

News

Pearl River students awarded prestigious community college transfer scholarship

News

Reeves urges calm, assures Mississippians that a gas shortage can be avoided if panic buying does not occur

News

More than half of teachers considering leaving the classroom

News

The SBA Funds 16,000 Restaurant Revitalization Fund Awards

News

Today is May 11, 2021

News

Brandon Woman Pleads Guilty to Harboring of Illegal Alien