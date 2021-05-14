expand
Ad Spot

May 15, 2021

Tigers Advance To Nationals; Regional Cancelled

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Friday, May 14, 2021

BATON ROUGE — The LSU women’s golf team will advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona following today’s cancellation of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional. The Tigers were the No. 1 seed in the regional field. It will be the 14th time in program history that LSU has advanced to the national championship field.

The No. 4-ranked Tigers will compete for a national title for the first time since 2015 when they take the Grayhawk Golf Club course, May 21-26. It will be the first time that the team has advanced in head coach Garrett Runion‘s three-year tenure.

Statement from the NCAA:

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee Statement – Baton Rouge Regional

The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee regrets that the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships regional in Baton Rouge could not be conducted as scheduled this week. The University Club has taken on over 7 inches of rain in the past several days. The Division I Women’s Golf Committee, NCAA staff and the Games Committee in Baton Rouge have been in constant communication throughout the past several days about the course conditions that have led to this unprecedented and most difficult decision.

Committee policy states that since play could not take place Wednesday, advancement will be determined by the original seeding of teams used for selection to the 2021 championship, with the top six teams and top three individuals, not on an advancing team,  going to the national championships. Those teams and individuals are as follows:

  • Advancing teams: LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama.
  • Advancing individuals: Karen Fredgaard, Houston; Nataliya Guseva, Miami (Florida); and Hanna Alberto, Sam Houston.

More News

PRC school board recognizes personnel, accepts grant funds

No water shortage in spring 2021

Picayune softball holds tryouts

Trent Ladner of Poplarville Achieves Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

PRC school board recognizes personnel, accepts grant funds

News

Trent Ladner of Poplarville Achieves Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University

News

Birth announcements gathered on May 13, 2021

News

Arrest reports collected on May 13, 2021

News

LC 2021 graduates offer inspiration, thoughts on their collegiate journey

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces April Transfer to the State

News

Gulfport Man Sentenced under Project EJECT to Nearly 4 Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

News

Starkville Man Charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief Fraud, False Statements and Money Laundering

News

Picayune students build prosthetic leg for three legged dog

News

Gulfport man arrested for armed robbery affidavit filed by victim months earlier

News

Today is May 14, 2021

News

Extension dietitian makes healthy choices doable

News

AG Fitch Joins 22 State Coalition Defending Babies with a Pre-Natal Down Syndrome Diagnosis

News

Three Men Cited for Charter Guide Violations in Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes

News

Starkville man charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief fraud, false statements and money laundering

News

Pearl River County community enhancement operation results in arrests and seizures

News

Pearl River President’s first four years secure four year contract extension

News

Guatemalan Man Sentenced for Unlawful Reentry by an Alien Removed After Conviction of a Felony

News

Today is May 13, 2021

News

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces the retirement of director of the Mississippi forensics laboratory

News

FBI Safe Streets Task Force Arrests 13 on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges

News

Confederate signs placed back on city property

Education

Haley Harrison, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Federal Prison for Narcotics Trafficking