May 15, 2021

Things are always changing

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

By Jan Miller Penton

Once in a while everything seems to fall into place perfectly, thus the cliché, perfect timing. My trucker hubby had a few days off and got a chance to put some fertilizer and grass seed out just in time for the rain. This may not seem like a big deal, but it certainly saved me from pulling hoses around the yard and a larger water bill. Or maybe from not doing the aforementioned task and watching the yard turn brown from fertilizer scorch. Is that even a thing? It sounded like it could happen so I took a chance.

I hope everyone had a great Mother’s Day, but we all know that wasn’t the case. Mother’s Day can be hard for people who have lost a mother, desperately want to be a mother, have a tough relationship with their mother, or many other reasons, I know. I had a great Mother’s Day myself, but I remember feeling so sad after my late husband died.

Although I knew my kids loved me we were all dealing with our pain in our own way, and one year I didn’t see any of my kids. Anyway, it was just a rough time, so I always think of those who may be having a tough year. The good news is things are always changing, and many times we can be part of changing things in a good way.

It feels absolutely amazing to be able to freely move around and look people in the eye. I don’t really know the psychology of it, but wearing a mask often made me feel as if I needed to turn away and not smile or speak. I suppose it was just an awkward combination of feeling vulnerable and at the same time, not knowing the proper etiquette in a situation I had never encountered before.

When in a crowd I try to be thoughtful of the people around me and wear a mask if I’m in a really tight space, but that doesn’t happen often. I’ve read the cartoons about the way we are all freaky now say, in a public restroom, and they are pretty funny, but I’ve been cautious like that for years. Maybe we will all be more aware of hygiene and the way that germs spread, and take a little extra precaution to keep ourselves and others healthy. That would be a good thing.

Home has become more important than ever these days, and I believe many have learned to enjoy the simple things a bit more.

Another cliché, the best things in life are free, comes to mind.  The laughter of a child, a warm hug, a kind word, a bird’s song, or the wind’s whisper are all examples of those special things that money can’t buy. My hope and prayer is for a kinder, gentler world for us all. I believe much of that is up to us because our attitude sets the atmosphere.  Blessings to you.

