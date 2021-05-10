expand
Ad Spot

May 9, 2021

Suspect arrested in decades old cold case in murder of Leola Jordan

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 10:14 pm Sunday, May 9, 2021

A man has been formally charged with the murder of Leola Jordan, a cold case the Picayune Police Department has been working on for more than 20 years.

Capt. Rhonda Johnson said she opened the case back up in October of last year, reviewing past interviews with witnesses at the time combined with sending off old DNA evidence out to more modern testing facilities in March of this year.

Access to faster testing facilities was due to a collaboration with the television show Cold Justice on the Oxygen network.

That DNA evidence combined with the previous witness statements led to the arrest of 47-year-old Sergio A. Williams of 111 Iris St., Picayune on Sunday at about 5 p.m. He was arrested on a warrant for the murder of Leola Jordan, who was 91 at the time of her death in June of 1998.

This investigation was part of an ongoing investigation. For more click here.

More News

Suspect arrested in decades old cold case in murder of Leola Jordan

Lindblad & Stone Named All-SEC; Tejedo Mulet All-Freshman; Griffin On Community Service Team

LSU, OLOL to Hold Vaccination Clinic at ‘The Box’

Vancleave man involved in fatal George County collision

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Breaking News

Suspect arrested in decades old cold case in murder of Leola Jordan

News

Vancleave man involved in fatal George County collision

News

WCU-Tradition campus hosts Honors Day Celebration

News

Citrus Borers are abound

News

Today is May 9, 2021

News

Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

News

WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine student chosen for Emerging Leader Institute

News

Today is May 8, 2021

News

Uplift Pearl River County from opioids

News

Confederate signs removed from city

News

Operation Blue Rain leads to several arrests for child exploitation

News

USDA Reopens Signup for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

News

Legislature’s YouTube channel generates 283,400 views in first year of operation

News

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology program graduates 14

News

2019 complaint leads to Picayune man’s arrest for sexual battery on Tuesday

News

Low broadband access hinders modern producers

News

MHP issues missing/endangered child alert for several children

News

Jackson Woman Pleads Guilty Under Project EJECT to Concealing Information about an Armed Robbery

News

Today is May 7, 2021

News

Mississippi Department. of Mental Health and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Team Up to Raise Awareness and Offer Help

News

Female suspect flees from checkpoint, ending in soccer field of Friendship Park

News

Auditor Arrests Two Biloxi Public Schools Employees for Fraud and Embezzlement

News

Pearl River honors 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates

News

Today is May 6, 2021