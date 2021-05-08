expand
May 8, 2021

Stout defense helps Pearl River draw with Meridian

By Special to the Item

Published 9:00 am Saturday, May 8, 2021

MERIDIAN, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team competed in a defensive battle on Thursday, drawing with Meridian, 0-0.

“I was definitely proud of the effort that the girls put in tonight,” said coach Henrik Madsen. “We only had one substitute today, so that makes it tough when you run into a double overtime game.”

Scoring chances were not a frequent occurrence throughout the match, with neither Pearl River (5-3-3 overall; 4-2-2 MACCC South) nor Meridian (3-6-1; 3-4-1) bagging a goal before the final buzzer sounded.

In the 15th minute, MCC dashed down the right side of the field towards the goal. The Eagle forward laced a shot to the near post, but Kylie Dailey (Lucedale; George County) lunged to her left side to deflect the ball away.

One of the better scoring chances for the Wildcats came in the 32nd minute. PRCC managed to get into the box, but the Meridian keeper dove at the feet of the Wildcat and handled the ball.

MCC had another chance in the 67th minute, but a huge save from Azaria Breaux (Gulfport) kept the game scoreless.

The Wildcat forwards were able to create several chances throughout the rest of the match but could not break the tie.

“Sydney Spataro (Long Beach) and Aubrie Edwards (Biloxi) did a good job of creating chances up front today,” said Madsen.

Neither team could score a goal in regulation, forcing them through two overtime periods before the game ended in a draw.

Madsen praised the play of his defenders after the contest.

“I thought Blair Viator (Hattiesburg; Sacred Heart) and Alexa Beets (Long Beach) played really well in the back keeping the defense together and organized,” said Madsen.

UP NEXT 

The Wildcats will return to action on Tuesday as they host Copiah-Lincoln for a 5 p.m. kickoff. Between the men’s and women’s contests, Pearl River will hold a sophomore day celebration.

