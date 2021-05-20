expand
May 20, 2021

Southern Miss Student-Athletes Post School-Record 3.103 GPA for Spring Semester

By Special to the Item

Published 9:00 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — It was a banner semester campus-wide for Southern Miss student-athletes, who posted a school-record 3.103 GPA for the spring term.

All nine women’s teams earned a mark of 3.0 or higher, while every men’s team increased as well.

“During a year of challenges and uncertainty, I am very proud of our student-athletes for continuing to push through and excel in the classroom,” Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain said. “A ‘thank you’ is also in order for our academic staff and our coaches for continuing to push them to be their best. This is a special accomplishment and has raised the bar for future Golden Eagles!”

Fifty-four Golden Eagles were named to the President’s List for posting 4.0 GPAs, 10 more than in the fall semester. There was also a six-person increase (70 overall) for the Dean’s List (3.500-3.999) and 29 additional selections (222 overall) for the AD Honor Roll (3.000 or higher).

The cross country team earned the campus crown with a 3.769, while tennis claimed men’s bragging rights with a 3.451.

