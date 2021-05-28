Southern Miss Soccer Adds Helbling

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss soccer Head Coach Mohammed El-Zare announced the arrival of Alex Helbling (Highlands Ranch, Colo.-Highlands Ranch) to the 2021 Fall roster Wednesday, May 26.

“We are excited to have Alex join the Golden Eagle family. She brings in a wealth of experience, playing at both the club and collegiate level. She has a very good understanding and awareness of her positional role, as well as how we want to play tactically in all phases of the game” began El-Zare. “I see her making an immediate impact to our goalkeeping department and also helping our young squad adjust to the challenges of Division I ball.”

The Colorado native joins the Golden Eagles from the University of Richmond as a sophomore. Over here two-year stint as a Spider, she appeared in six games, making five starts. In the net, she tallied 21 saves with a .75 save percentage, and a shutout across 443 minutes of play.

