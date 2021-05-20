Southern Miss Set to Host Summer Volleyball Camps

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Southern Miss head volleyball coach Stephanie Radecki and the Golden Eagle program are set to host seven summer camps from June through July.

“We are so excited to offer camps again, and back on campus, and for the first time in our new facility!” Radecki said. “I hope we get a good turnout! We are anxious to share Southern Miss Volleyball with others.”

More information can be found on SouthernMissVolleyballCamps.com . All events are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender. This marks the team’s first camps since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.