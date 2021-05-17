expand
May 18, 2021

Southern Miss Awards Degrees at spring 2021 Commencements

By Special to the Item

Published 3:47 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) awarded undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees to more than 1,900 students graduating in the spring 2021 semester.

USM graduates from the local area include:

CARRIERE

Joseph Earl  Jarrell Bachelor of Arts
Selma Marie Newbill Bachelor of Arts
Jade  Rylee Long Bachelor of Fine Arts
Steven Michael Gallodoro  Jr. Bachelor of Science
Alexis Elizabeth  Lanier Bachelor of Science
Merrick McEvoy Bachelor of Science
Kaitlin Marie Rutledge Bachelor of Science
MaKenzie Michelle Bean Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Conner Kelly Holston Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Rebecca Golden Lewis Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
London Signe Littlefield Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Jamie Cheyanne Powell Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Samantha Michelle Coblentz Master of Professional Account

 

LUMBERTON

Kayla Rachelle Hughes Bachelor of Science
Jesse Andrew Walker Bachelor of Science
Landon RayPapagiany Ware Bachelor of Science
Mikaela Marie Bilbo Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kennedy Faith Owen Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kawuan  Hart Master of Science
Melissa Marie Knight Specialist in Education

 

MC HENRY

Jacob Lachner Bachelor of Science
Mary  Elaine Thurman Bachelor of Science
Amanda Diaz  Steele Master of Social Work

 

PERKINSTON

Kimberly Leanne Cordell Bachelor of Liberal Studies
Dinah R. Bond Bachelor of Science
Melinda Artemecia  Parker Bachelor of Science
Kristina Elizabeth  Weaver Bachelor of Science
Naomi Elizabeth Bond  Fairley Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Keith Jones Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Joseph Lonnie Beall Bachelor of University Studies
Summer Nicole Parker Master of Social Work

 

PICAYUNE

Sonia Dineice Mitchell Bachelor of Liberal Studies
Tess  Conaway Ball Bachelor of Science
Andrew Jay Bates Bachelor of Science
Madison Renee Bridges Bachelor of Science
Cameron Travis Hawkins Bachelor of Science
Samaria Olivia Lowe Bachelor of Science
Ryan Moreaux Jr. Bachelor of Science
Valerie Michelle Newkirk Bachelor of Science
Danielle Ashley Rodriguez Bachelor of Science
Kirsten Palmer Brunson Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Ainsley McKay Happ Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Casmira Lyn Kuhn Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Ryan  Norman Sherrer Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Kenley Erin  Morrison Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Morgan Andrew Dragon Master of Public Health

 

POPLARVILLE

Lena  Marie Kinder Bachelor of Arts
Richard Dalton Traylor Bachelor of Arts
Heidi Danielle Ashley Bachelor of Science
Savannah Grace Miller Bachelor of Science
Lindsey Marie Parrish Bachelor of Science
Victoria Elise Percy Bachelor of Science
Joseph Scott Smith Bachelor of Science
Madison Alana Stanford Bachelor of Science
Katrina Stilwell Bachelor of Science
Courtney Brooke Taylor Bachelor of Science
Willa Caitlin Sumrall Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Joshua James Thomas Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Zanaisha Z. Turner Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm

 

PURVIS

Austin Shelby Cannon Bachelor of Arts
Jourdan Lindsay Green Bachelor of Arts
Grace Victoria Kolbo Bachelor of Fine Arts
Michael Conner Smith Bachelor of Fine Arts
Noah  Richard Albert Bachelor of Science
Joshua  Gallagher Bachelor of Science
Allison Leigh Morgan Bachelor of Science
Janna Blythe OSullivan Bachelor of Science
Ally  Lee Rhodes Bachelor of Science
Beatriz Schueng Zancanela Bachelor of Science
Ty Alan  Stringer Sr. Bachelor of Science
Madison Williford Bachelor of Science
Dianna Joellen Bryant Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Allison Hope  Freeman Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Destin Danielle Brock Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Caroline Grace Patterson Hankins Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Isabelle Maria McKellar Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mackenzie  Brooke Piercy Bachelor of Social Work
Shannon Smith Davis Master of Education
Mollie Katherine  Pardew Master of Education
Ian Brant Vowell Master of Professional Account
Carter Bradley Hankins Master of Science

 

WIGGINS

William Lane  Burkes Bachelor of Science
Cade  Leolen Garrett Bachelor of Science
Brooke Amber Shoemaker Bachelor of Science
Lauren Nicole Williamson Bachelor of Science
Graham Bailey Evans Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm

About The University of Southern Mississippi 

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is a comprehensive public research institution delivering transformative programs on campuses in Hattiesburg and Long Beach, at teaching and research sites in central and southern Mississippi, as well as online. Founded in 1910, USM is one of only 76 public universities in the nation to earn the Carnegie Foundation’s “higher research activity” designation for doctoral universities, and its robust research enterprise includes experts in ocean science and engineering, polymer science and engineering, and sport venue safety and security, among others. USM is also one of only 40 institutions in the nation accredited in theatre, art and design, dance and music. As an economic driver, USM generates an annual economic impact of more than $600 million across the state. USM welcomes a diverse student body of approximately 15,000, representing 71 countries, all 50 states, and every county in Mississippi. USM students have collected four Truman Scholarships and 35 National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowships, while also leading Mississippi with 21 Goldwater Scholarships, an honor that recognizes the next generation of great research scientists. Home to the Golden Eagles, USM competes in 16 Division I sports sponsored by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information, visit usm.edu.

