May 11, 2021

Softball Falls to UAB in the Final Game of the Regular Season

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –  The Golden Eagles (22-31, 4-16 C-USA) fell to UAB (29-18, 15-5 C-USA) 5-0 Sunday afternoon in the Golden Eagles’ last game of the 2021 regular season.

The contest saw outstanding effort from Scottsdale, Ariz. native Morgan Leinstock who faced 18 batters through four innings.

Highlights

The Golden Eagles wrapped up the 2021 regular season in Birmingham and prepare for the off season.

Follow the Golden Eagles 
For all of the latest Southern Miss softball news, fans can follow the official Southern Miss softball Twitter account (@SouthernMissSB), Instagram account (@southernmisssb) and Facebook account (Southern Miss Softball).

