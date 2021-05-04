expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

Softball Falls to Louisiana Tech on Sunday Afternoon

By Special to the Item

Published 11:00 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. –  The Golden Eagles (21-28, 9-9 C-USA) fell to Louisiana Tech (22-25, 10-6 C-USA) on Sunday in Hattiesburg. The Golden Eagles were edged out by the Lady Techsters 6-1 after seven innings of play. The game, set to start at 10:00 a.m., saw an hour and a half rain delay in the fourth inning.

Highlights

  • First career pitching appearance from freshman Lexie Smith.
  • Six hits for the Golden Eagles’ lineup.
  • An outstanding offensive performance from Karly Nichols going 3-3 at the plate and recording an RBI.
  • Solid defensive performance across the board for the Golden Eagles.

Next time out 
The Golden Eagles return to the diamond next Friday, May 7 when they take on UAB in Birmingham. The game will kick off the C-USA series with the Blazers.

Follow the Golden Eagles 
For all of the latest Southern Miss softball news, fans can follow the official Southern Miss softball Twitter account (@SouthernMissSB), Instagram account (@southernmisssb) and Facebook account (Southern Miss Softball).

More News

New Monday drawing will join lineup of Wednesday & Saturday drawings for Mississippi Lottery

Softball Falls to Louisiana Tech on Sunday Afternoon

Tim Jones Inks Free-Agent Deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

MHP, Biloxi PD assist in pursuit of double murder suspect

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

New Monday drawing will join lineup of Wednesday & Saturday drawings for Mississippi Lottery

News

MHP, Biloxi PD assist in pursuit of double murder suspect

News

Today is May 4, 2021

News

Coast Guard responds to multiple cases along Gulf Coast during busy weekend

News

Graves, Scalise and Ducks Unlimited Announce Nearly $5 Million In Federal Grants to Conserve Louisiana Wetlands and Waterfowl Habitats

News

Delta State celebrates 437 graduates in a return to in-person ceremonies for Spring 2021 Commencement

News

MDOT announces transition team to move law enforcement under DPS umbrella

News

Silver alert issued for Greenwood teen

News

Vancleave man dies in fatal crash

News

Today is May 3, 2021

News

WCU’s Dr. Teresa Poole appointed to Licensure Commission

News

Pearl River County Library system receives anti-racism reading shelf grant

News

Coffee grounds are for more than brewing coffee

News

2nd Infantry Division looking for former members

News

Today is May 2, 2021

News

HCA continues growth

News

Byrd’s Chapel Methodist to hold homecoming

News

Today is May 1, 2021

News

Governor Tate Reeves signs new executive order

News

Former Jackson Police Officer Sentenced for Obstruction of a Federal Investigation

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s help to identify shoplifter who used kids in the crime

News

Jackson man pleads guilty under Project EJECT to being a felon in possession of a firearm

News

Natchez Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon Under Project EJECT

News

Pass Christian Man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm