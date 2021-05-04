Softball Falls to Louisiana Tech on Sunday Afternoon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Golden Eagles (21-28, 9-9 C-USA) fell to Louisiana Tech (22-25, 10-6 C-USA) on Sunday in Hattiesburg. The Golden Eagles were edged out by the Lady Techsters 6-1 after seven innings of play. The game, set to start at 10:00 a.m., saw an hour and a half rain delay in the fourth inning.

Highlights

First career pitching appearance from freshman Lexie Smith .

. Six hits for the Golden Eagles’ lineup.

An outstanding offensive performance from Karly Nichols going 3-3 at the plate and recording an RBI.

Solid defensive performance across the board for the Golden Eagles.

Next time out

The Golden Eagles return to the diamond next Friday, May 7 when they take on UAB in Birmingham. The game will kick off the C-USA series with the Blazers.

