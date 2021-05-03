expand
May 3, 2021

Silver alert issued for Greenwood teen

By Special to the Item

Published 1:46 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 16-year-old Tykwon Smith of Greenwood, MS, in Leflore County.

 

He is described as a black male, five feet and five inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

 

He was last seen Monday, February 15, 2021, at about 3:30 am in the 1400 block of River Road in Leflore County, wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts.

 

Family members say Tykwon Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tykwon contact, Greenwood Police Department at 662-453-3311.

 

