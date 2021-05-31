expand
June 1, 2021

Shea Langeliers Named AA-South Player of the Week

By Special to the Item

Published 5:27 pm Monday, May 31, 2021
PEARL, MS – On Monday, Minor League Baseball announced that Mississippi Braves catcher Shea Langeliers was named the AA-South (formerly Southern League) Player of the Week. The award is the first by an M-Braves player this season.
Langeliers, the Atlanta Braves first-round selection (ninth overall) in the 2019 draft out of Baylor, capped his week on Sunday night with a walk-off single to give the M-Braves a fourth-straight victory, 2-1, over Montgomery. Over the week, the 22-year-old hit .421 (8-for-19) with two doubles, a home run, five RBI, five runs, and a .476/.684/1.160 slash line.
In a week in which the Braves went 5-1, Langeliers capped his week with his first professional grand slam on Thursday night in the third inning of a 7-6 win over the Biscuits. Langeliers is now among the league leaders in on-base percentage (5th, 403), slugging percentage (6th, .517), and OPS (6th, .920). Langeliers also shined defensively this week, catching 2-of-3 base-stealers and leads all of Double-A baseball by catching 9-of-18 opposing base-stealers while also pacing the level in double plays turned by a catcher (4) and fielding percentage (.994).
Overall this season, the No. 3 prospect for the Atlanta Braves is batting .259 with four home runs, three doubles, 10 RBI, 11 runs, and 12 walks through 19 games.
The M-Braves will have Memorial Day off on Monday the embark on a 12-game road trip to Pensacola and Biloxi, beginning at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday night. RHP Nolan Kingham (2-1, 4.43) is scheduled to start for the Braves against LHP Jake Eder (1-1, 0.45) for Pensacola. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm, and fans can listen live to the action on 103.9 WYAB.
The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park on June 15 to begin a 12-game homestand against the Birmingham Barons and Tennessee Smokies. The homestand will feature two great giveaways. On Friday, June 18, the first 1,000 fans will get a Mississippi Braves beach towel, showcasing a panoramic photo of Trustmark Park, presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. The first 1,500 fans on Friday, June 25, will get a Freddie Freeman replica jersey presented by Morgan & Morgan!
For tickets or more information about the M-Braves, visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

USM Audiologist Stresses Hearing Protection as Noisy Summer Leisure Season Approaches for Children

Airlift of Christmas Trees into Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge set for May 26, 2021 

Meeks Family Trust Establishes Scholarship with $1 Million Gift

Wicker, Hyde-Smith Introduce Resolution Honoring Ole Miss Women’s Golf Team as NCAA Champions

