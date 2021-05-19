expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

Schell Leads Rebels in NCAA Regional Debut

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

STILLWATER, Okla. – Making his first appearance in an NCAA Regional, redshirt-freshman Brett Schell led the Ole Miss men’s golf team through the first two rounds at Karsten Creek Golf Club. Bouncing back from bogeys over his first three holes, he played the final 33 holes 1-under par to sit in a tie for 24th at 2-over (75-71—146).

With inclement weather forecasted in Stillwater, Oklahoma over the next two days, the 13 teams played 36 holes on the difficult course Monday (May 17). Once the long day was completed, the 10th-seeded Rebels found themselves in a tie for ninth with fifth-seeded Notre Dame at 19-over (297-298—595).

“Thirty-six holes walking is a long day anytime, but especially on this golf course as demanding as it is,” said head coach Chris Malloy. “We’ve got to be better. We did plenty of good out there today, but again this golf course demands great shots. It doesn’t let you get away with anything.”

Making his debut in postseason play, Schell may have shown some nerves with some early bogeys. However, he steadied the ship with six straight pars to close out his opening nine. Making the turn, Schell took advantage of the par-5 first by making his first birdie of the tournament. He ended his first round with a birdie, signing for a 75 (+3). He improved by four strokes over the second 18, starting with six pars. After a bogey on No. 16, Schell eagled the 18th to move into red figures. With seven pars, one birdie and one bogey coming in, he ended his second round under par. The 1-under 71 was the Rebels’ best round of the day, and at 2-over through 36 holes, Schell led the way in an impressive introduction to NCAA postseason golf.

“We think the world of him,” said Malloy. “As a freshman, he showed a lot of poise today in a big time situation on a big time golf course. That was certainly encouraging for us.”

Jack Gnam followed Schell, firing a pair of 74s. The Ridgeland, Mississippi, native led Ole Miss with seven birdies throughout the 36 holes. Six of those birdies occurred on the front side. Gnam birdied three of the four par 5s during his second round, and he finished the day strong with a 35 (-1) over his final nine holes.

Jackson Suber (72-81—153), Sarut Vongchaisit (77-76—153) and Veeti Mahonen (76-77—153) rounded out the Rebels’ scoring. Suber’s even-par 72 paced Ole Miss in the opening round. His first 18 featured an eagle on the par-5 18th, while grinding out 14 pars during the round.

The Rebels are scheduled to begin the final round Tuesday morning at 10:55 a.m. CT, weather permitting. Ole Miss is looking for a low round to rise up the leaderboard and crack the top five in order to earn a spot in the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“If we can clean up some of our short games, like eliminating three-putts, we’ll be just fine,” said Malloy. “We need a low round tomorrow, and I know these guys have it in them.”

For updates throughout the rest of the tournament, follow @OleMissMGolf on Twitter.

THE REBELS
T24. Schell: 75-71—146 (+2)
T35. Gnam: 74-74—148 (+4)
T58. Suber: 72-81—153 (+9)
T58. Vongchaisit: 77-76—153 (+9)
T58. Mahonen: 76-77—153 (+9)

TEAM LEADERBOARD (Rankings: Golfstat)
1. No. 4 Oklahoma State: 288-271—559 (-17)
2. No. 9 Illinois: 286-275—561 (-15)
3. No. 21 SMU: 293-277—570 (-6)
4. Baylor: 290-286—576 (E)
5. Northwestern: 286-293—579 (+3)
6. Sam Houston: 295-285—580 (+4)
7. No. 15 Auburn: 287-294—581 (+5)
8. Little Rock: 290-295—585 (+9)
T9Ole Miss: 297-298—595 (+19)
T9. Notre Dame: 301-294—595 (+19)
11. Charleston: 304-292—596 (+20)
12. Middle Tennessee: 304-294—598 (+22)
13. Alabama: 310-294—604 (+28)

More News

Today is May 20, 2021

Southern Miss Set to Host Summer Volleyball Camps

Mississippi Appeals Court upholds gun store shootout convictions from 2019

PYAA softball sees end of successful spring season

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Today is May 20, 2021

News

Mississippi Appeals Court upholds gun store shootout convictions from 2019

News

Board of Aldermen approve tax abatement ordinance

Education

Patsy Hughes, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

News

New CNA program available at no cost to students

News

Pearl River earns 11 CPRAM awards

News

Biloxi PD requesting assistance in identifying alleged credit card fraud suspect

News

Today is May 19, 2021

News

Lorenzo Breland addresses Council to state he was not part of conspiracy

News

Project payments, pier repairs discussed by Aldermen

News

Governor Reeves announces appointments

News

NASA Invests $105 Million in US Small Business Technology Development

News

Today is May 22, 2021

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to locate missing person, Nathaniel W. Rich

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying alleged credit card fraud suspect

News

Stennis Space Center gaining recognition for cutting-edge autonomous systems work

News

Psychology researchers examine student behaviors prior to and at outset of COVID-19 pandemic

News

Joshua Bromen appointed as director of the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center

News

PRVO providing more rounds of assistance through LIHEAP funding under CARES Act

News

Today is May 18, 2021

News

PRC School Board approves purchase of new buses, bus air purification system

News

Southern Miss Awards Degrees at spring 2021 Commencements

News

Nineteen nominees vie for four C Spire Outstanding Player Awards as Mississippi names the best college players in football, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball

News

Blooms Company wins 2021 Small Business Leadership Award