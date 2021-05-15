expand
May 15, 2021

Rylan Banks

Rylan Banks

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

But Jesus said, suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me:  for of such is the kingdom of heaven.  Matthew 19:14 KJV

Graveside services will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.  Pastor Otis Jones will officiate at the service.

Our beautiful “Lil Rylan” La’trell Banks returned to the arms of his father in heaven Friday, May 7, 2021.

In his short three months with us he brought pure sunshine and joy into our lives!

He leaves to cherish his memories to comfort their hearts are his parents, Breanna Nicole Randolph and Jonathan Banks, Jr.; brother, Jaylin Mitchell; grandparents, Angela Bryant and Leloa Bagley and a host of other relatives.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

Ema Fortenberry

Attorneys for architect sued by city allege city officials knew Councilor’s son was on jury, which led to mistrial

Things are always changing

Rylan Banks

