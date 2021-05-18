expand
May 18, 2021

Rodriguez Invited to Panama’s National Team Training Camp

By Special to the Item

Published 11:00 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss junior Luis Rodriguez has been invited to Panama to participate in the country’s basketball training camp this week. Rodriguez, whose father Luis Sr. is a native of Panama, joins the national team for five days (May 17-21) with a chance to play for Panama in future tournaments.

Rodriguez is coming off a strong sophomore campaign in which he led the Rebels in rebounds (6.3 per game) and steals (1.6 per game). Both marked cracked the SEC’s top 10 as Rodriguez ranked fifth in steals and ninth in rebounding. The 6-foot-6 wingman was the only Rebel to start all 28 games, and he averaged 7.6 ppg.

In the win over UNCW (Dec. 12), Rodriguez produced his first career double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. He pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds at Dayton (Dec. 19), the most by a Rebel since Sebastian Saiz pulled down 15 in the NIT quarterfinals versus Georgia Tech (March 21, 2017). In the win over No. 10 Missouri (Feb. 10), Rodriguez scored a career-high 15 points to go along with a team-high six rebounds. He ended the 2020-21 campaign with his second career double-double, recording 10 points and 10 rebounds in the opening round of the NIT (March 19).

For the latest news and updates regarding Ole Miss Men’s Basketball, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissMBB, on Facebook at Ole Miss Men’s Basketball and on Instagram at olemissmbb.

