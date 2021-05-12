expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

Robert Vance

Robert Vance

By Staff Report

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

And God shall wipe away all tears form their eyes;….. Revelation 21:4 KJV

On May 7, 2021, the rough waters that followed Robert Michael “Mike” Vance calmed on a beautiful day.

His family is at peace knowing he walks freely without pain. He is gone from our lives, but we will laugh with him and hug him again one day when it is our time.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother Margaret “Margie” Garrison Vance.

He is survived by his father Robert Rodney (Edna) Vance; his sisters: Vickie Vance Demarest and Kimberly Vance Lyons; his brother Kenneth Charles Vance and their loved ones.

He is also survived by his legacy, his wonderful children: Crystol Rivas, Robert Adam Vance, Caitlyn Breath and Amber Vance; as well as grandchildren whom he loved very much: Isabella Rivas, Cruz Rivas, Taz Rivas, Brandon Breath III and Logan Breath.

Please remember all of the funny and bigger than life moments Mike left with us all and please be comforted with his family knowing he peacefully rests.

Funeral Services for Robert Michael “Mike” Vance, 58, will be held at the Little Providence Baptist Church, 21150 Highway 43, Picayune, MS, 39466, in the Catahoula Community.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon; funeral service will begin at 12 noon.

The repast will be at the home of the Vance’s following the service.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

More News

Handy’s Bulldogs wins his 100th game

Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin Named Finalist for 2021 C Spire Gillom Trophy

Acting U.S. Attorney LaMarca Recognizes Police Week

MSU Takes Leadership Role In Student-Athlete NIL With New COMPASS Platform

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Acting U.S. Attorney LaMarca Recognizes Police Week

News

Today is May 12, 2021

News

Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

News

Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Picayune

News

Extension extends farm stress webinar

News

Governor Reeves announces new jobs in Grenada 

News

Pearl River students awarded prestigious community college transfer scholarship

News

Reeves urges calm, assures Mississippians that a gas shortage can be avoided if panic buying does not occur

News

More than half of teachers considering leaving the classroom

News

The SBA Funds 16,000 Restaurant Revitalization Fund Awards

News

Today is May 11, 2021

News

Brandon Woman Pleads Guilty to Harboring of Illegal Alien

News

Former Honduran National Police Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Conspiring To Import Cocaine Into The United States And Related Weapons Offense

News

Take mystery out of fertilizer purchases

News

WCU presents awards at Honors Day Convocation

News

Grammy Museum® Mississippi announces opening weekend events for MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV

News

Causes of yellow leaves on Hibiscus

News

Insurance customers at risk of being scammed

News

Millsaps College to Celebrate Commencement for Classes of 2020 and 2021

News

Investigators working two shootings in same day

News

Pearl River celebrates 2020-21 graduates

News

Sheriff’s department arrests several for drug offenses

News

 Initiative 77 delayed due to publishing error 

News

Auditor’s Office partners with school districts to cut outside-the-classroom spending, direct education money to teachers and students