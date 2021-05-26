Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 12 noon at New Palestine Cemetery. Visitation will be from, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Baylous Funeral Home, for Robert Goff age 80 of Picayune, MS., who died May 21, 2021 in Highland Community Hospital. He was a native of Tylertown, MS. After the untimely death of Robert, mother and the family relocated to Picayune, MS. Robert united as a member of Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church. He attended George Washington Carver High School, in Picayune, MS.. Robert was a independent contractor for 10 years in housekeeping for Crosby Memorial Hospital (Highland) and was also employed by B&W Services at Stennis Space Center as an environmental technician for 35 years. After retirement he became employed with Manheim Auction, where he was a transporter until 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic. Robert enjoyed gardening, cross word puzzles, watching sports, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors included: three sons, Wade (Lawayn) Goff, Patrick (Theresa) Goff, both of Picayune, MS., Robert (Anita) Goff Jr. of Texas; two daughters Melvina (Elder James) Davis, of Ohio and Alicia Goff of Picayune, MS.; two step- children, Tracy Stubbs Tompkins, of GA. and Charles Jones of Newton, MS.; one sister Martha Inez (Frank Jr.) Hobson of Picayune, MS.; 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one honorary child Rodney Allen.