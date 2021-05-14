Ritchie-Williams Named to Jamaican National Team Roster Pool

Baton Rouge, La. – Chiara Ritchie-Williams has been named to the Jamaican national team roster pool for an upcoming training camp at the beginning of June.

Ritchie-Williams is one of 31 athletes in the roster pool that will be narrowed down to 23 prior to the official camp that begins in early June. Jamaica will be prepping for two friendlies against Nigeria and the USA on June 10 and June 13, respectively. These matches will serve as precursor to Jamaica as they formulate their roster for World Cup qualifying matches that begin this November.

Ritchie-Williams served as a team captain for LSU this past season and played a mix of defensive and midfield positions showing how valuable she is wherever she is placed on the pitch. She’s played in a total of 77 matches for LSU, starting 74 of those and has racked up nearly 7,000 minutes of play for the Purple and Gold. She has one more season of eligibility left for LSU soccer this fall.