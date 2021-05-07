expand
May 8, 2021

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology program graduates 14

By Special to the Item

Published 4:47 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Pearl River Community College’s Dental Hygiene Technology program pinned 14 graduates in a ceremony April  29 at the Forrest County Center. The students included, from left: Front row – Cayla Doby of Pascagoula, Lourdes McIntyre of Petal, Melissa Rouse of Hurley, Haley Sledge of Petal, Morgan Fontenot of Ponchatoula, La., Jalese Swopes of Gautier, and Kaitlyn Karoly of Laurel. Standing – Julissa Silva of Pass Christian, Jenna Larsen of Picayune, Autumn McNeely of Carriere, Claire Lumpkin of Carriere, Ramee Taylor of Hurley and Jessica Hammonds of Vancleave. Not pictured is Lorina Moore of Hattiesburg. Silva was named the most outstanding dental hygiene student, Moore the Colgate Star student; Karoly, the Hu-Friedy Golden Scaler student; Swopes and Lumpkin, the PRCC Patient Education students; McIntyre, the MDHA Achievement award; Taylor, the Stanley L. Hill DMD “Make It Happen” award; and Larsen, the Sigma Phi Alpha Dental Hygiene Honor Society award. Department Chairman is Dr. Shana Allen. Instructors are Donna Lunn, Charity McCoy, Ellie Primeaux and Dr. Frank Turnage.

