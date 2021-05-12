expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

PRC track to use state meet and season to grow program

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 4:05 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Pearl River Central’s track team sent a single runner to the state meet in Pearl, Mississippi May 6, and the experiences of the meet and season will be used to draw in new athletes.

Hannah Mitchell competed in the 3,200-meter race and finished in eighth place with a time of 13:33.29.

Mitchell was the only athlete from PRC to attend the state meet after coming in fourth at the south state competition to qualify.

The sophomore dealt with a plethora of hindrances leading up to the meet, but still put on a good performance.

“What I’m impressed with is the time she put up was a great time for the situation and the day. They were supposed to have it on Saturday, then changed the date three different times. I think we took a step in the correct direction and now she is a state competitor level athlete, so next year hopefully she’ll move up a little bit,” Head Coach Blake Rutherford said.

While only one Blue Devil made it to state in 2021, Rutherford has grand plans for the program to become dominant and send several athletes each year.

That starts with making the most of the team’s success this season in order to garner interest from athletes in other sports.

“We’re on the right trajectory. Our plan as a track team is to have rewards. It’s a reward for Hannah to go to state, but that’s Hannah’s goal and what she worked for. I think us rewarding her and us as a team creating a booster club, creating an awards ceremony or banquet will dot the I and cross the T,” Rutherford said.

PRC doesn’t have a track to practice on, so the meets serve as learning opportunities for the athletes to brush up on specific techniques, lingo and track markings.

The entirety of the squad is returning next year, so having that experience and understanding will only benefit the program moving forward.

“I say it all the time that this is pennies in the piggy bank. You’re literally cutting half of your knowledge just by not having a track, so having a full season under our belt and being young, with the pandemic hopefully coming to an end and things getting back to normal, this just adds to the stuff we’re missing. This is just building on their knowledge,” Rutherford said.

More News

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces the retirement of director of the Mississippi forensics laboratory

PRC track to use state meet and season to grow program

Picayune football to have spring jamboree

FBI Safe Streets Task Force Arrests 13 on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces the retirement of director of the Mississippi forensics laboratory

News

FBI Safe Streets Task Force Arrests 13 on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges

News

Confederate signs placed back on city property

Education

Haley Harrison, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Federal Prison for Narcotics Trafficking

News

Meridian Man Found Guilty under Project EJECT of Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

News

USDA, RESTORE Council to Invest $31 Million for Priority Restoration Work in Gulf States Impacted by The Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill

News

Acting U.S. Attorney LaMarca Recognizes Police Week

News

Today is May 12, 2021

News

Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

News

Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Picayune

News

Extension extends farm stress webinar

News

Governor Reeves announces new jobs in Grenada 

News

Pearl River students awarded prestigious community college transfer scholarship

News

Reeves urges calm, assures Mississippians that a gas shortage can be avoided if panic buying does not occur

News

More than half of teachers considering leaving the classroom

News

The SBA Funds 16,000 Restaurant Revitalization Fund Awards

News

Today is May 11, 2021

News

Brandon Woman Pleads Guilty to Harboring of Illegal Alien

News

Former Honduran National Police Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Conspiring To Import Cocaine Into The United States And Related Weapons Offense

News

Take mystery out of fertilizer purchases

News

WCU presents awards at Honors Day Convocation

News

Grammy Museum® Mississippi announces opening weekend events for MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV

News

Causes of yellow leaves on Hibiscus