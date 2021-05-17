expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

PRC school board approves purchase of new buses, bus air purification system

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 4:02 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

The Pearl River School District’s Board of Trustees discussed several items that will affect the district’s student transportation system during last Thursday’s meeting.

During that meeting, the Board approved a motion to purchase three new school buses for the district.

Two of the vehicles will be regulation school buses, while the other vehicle will be a special education bus.

The three vehicles are being acquired through a lease-purchase deal.

The lease will last five years and following the end of the lease the district will own the vehicles.

Purchasing the three vehicles totaled out at $294,200.

The Board also approved a motion to purchase an air purification system for all of the district’s buses.

The $44,450 purchase covers installation of the system in 35 buses.

This new addition will be a part of the air conditioning system and will purify the air in each vehicle.

According to a document given to the Board regarding the air purification system’s functions, “The patented technology uses an electronic charge to create a plasma field filled with a high concentration of positive and negative ions. The ions kill pathogens by robbing them of life-sustaining hydrogen. The ions produced travel within the air stream into the occupied spaces, cleaning the air everywhere the ions travel, even in spaces unseen.”

The Board also approved a motion to advertise for bids to install new cameras on each bus.

The camera system will have four devices inside the bus, one on the front of the bus and two on the stop sign that extends from the bus’ side whenever picking up or dropping off children at their destination.

The footage can then be seen by administration to find any cars that might try to pass a stopped bus, or otherwise endanger the students.

More News

PRC school board approves purchase of new buses, bus air purification system

No. 11 Pearl River stumbles at No. 7 Gulf Coast

PRC baseball knocked out of playoffs

Southern Miss Awards Degrees at spring 2021 Commencements

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

PRC school board approves purchase of new buses, bus air purification system

News

Southern Miss Awards Degrees at spring 2021 Commencements

News

Nineteen nominees vie for four C Spire Outstanding Player Awards as Mississippi names the best college players in football, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball

News

Blooms Company wins 2021 Small Business Leadership Award

News

WCU inducts new Alpha Chi Honor Society members

News

Greg Snowden to become director of Administrative Office of Courts

News

Wilkes selected to GOPAC Emerging Leaders class of 2021

News

Supreme Court Will Consider Mississippi’s 15-Week Abortion Ban

News

Today is May 17, 2021

News

Take mystery out of fertilizer purchases

News

Today is May 16, 2021

News

Governor Reeves announces winners of Don’t Quit Fitness Centers in Mississippi

News

Attorneys for architect sued by city allege city officials knew Councilor’s son was on jury, which led to mistrial

News

Today is May 15, 2021

News

Murals for families added to Highland Labor and Delivery, foundation wall established to fund training

News

PRC school board recognizes personnel, accepts grant funds

News

Trent Ladner of Poplarville Achieves Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University

News

Birth announcements gathered on May 13, 2021

News

Arrest reports collected on May 13, 2021

News

LC 2021 graduates offer inspiration, thoughts on their collegiate journey

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces April Transfer to the State

News

Gulfport Man Sentenced under Project EJECT to Nearly 4 Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

News

Starkville Man Charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief Fraud, False Statements and Money Laundering

News

Picayune students build prosthetic leg for three legged dog