expand
Ad Spot

May 8, 2021

Get On Base: Ethan Songy makes contact with a pitch during Thursday's playoff matchup against Brookhaven. Photo by Jonathan Mitchell.

PRC baseball takes 1-0 lead to Brookhaven in playoff series

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 3:27 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

Pearl River Central’s baseball team fought back from an early deficit to beat the Brookhaven Panthers 7-6 Thursday evening in a highly contested playoff matchup.

The game was tied 6-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh with Jared Dickens and Hunter Brunson both being walked before Brock Craft stepped up to the plate.

A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third base, and a dribbler from Craft down the first base line put the Panthers in a predicament.

Brookhaven couldn’t field the ball in time to get it home, and Dickens scored the winning run to give the Blue Devils game one of the three game series.

After the game, Head Coach Neil Walther said his team needs to be more attentive in game two following the back and forth that occurred in the first matchup.

“You have to play with a lot more focus. We have to be better than that as far as just executing. I don’t think we did a very good job executing.”

“We had three separate situations where we had a guy on third base, one out, and didn’t get the run in. Two of them were strikeouts and if you just put the ball in play you give yourself a chance, and that’s who we are. It’s not doubles off the wall, it’s putting the ball on the ground and putting some pressure on people, and we didn’t do a good job of that,” Walther said.

Justin Robinson went six innings and struck out seven, which was important because it meant Walther didn’t have to go deep into his bullpen to close out the game.

Heath Brunson came in for the seventh, and was able to get out of a tight final inning to allow the Blue Devils to walk off.

“It’s great that (Robinson) gives us six. Heath (Brunson) usually comes in and pounds the zone but he had a little trouble. (However), he was under 25 (pitches), so he’s still available for game two. I think it was an eye opener and hopefully we can learn from this,” Walther said.

If PRC wins game two the Blue Devils will take the series and move on to the next round of the playoffs.

The Blue Devils were down in the first and second innings, then saw the game get tied up 6-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh.

However, the experienced group didn’t panic, and did what was necessary to grind out the win.

“I think they showed composure, but sometimes I think they play too loose. At no time in this game did they feel like they were going to lose this game, or even if they do lose they’re not going to lose the series, so there wasn’t that sense of urgency and I think they have to get a sense of urgency,” Walther said.

Throughout the lineup there are players who have spent years playing at the varsity level and in playoff games, so it’s understandable the athletes didn’t cave under the stress of the situation.

Walther is just hoping his athletes are more demanding of themselves moving forward.

“A lot of people say, ‘Don’t put pressure on yourself.’ But the greatest athletes do well under pressure. Pressure is not a bad thing. Pressure is a good thing because it leads to focus.”

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that at all. Pressure is not a bad thing; it can be a bad thing if you let it affect you negatively,” Walther said.

More News

USDA Reopens Signup for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

Never stop learning

Legislature’s YouTube channel generates 283,400 views in first year of operation

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology program graduates 14

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

USDA Reopens Signup for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

News

Legislature’s YouTube channel generates 283,400 views in first year of operation

News

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology program graduates 14

News

2019 complaint leads to Picayune man’s arrest for sexual battery on Tuesday

News

Low broadband access hinders modern producers

News

MHP issues missing/endangered child alert for several children

News

Jackson Woman Pleads Guilty Under Project EJECT to Concealing Information about an Armed Robbery

News

Today is May 7, 2021

News

Mississippi Department. of Mental Health and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Team Up to Raise Awareness and Offer Help

News

Female suspect flees from checkpoint, ending in soccer field of Friendship Park

News

Auditor Arrests Two Biloxi Public Schools Employees for Fraud and Embezzlement

News

Pearl River honors 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates

News

Today is May 6, 2021

News

Gulf Coast Man Sentenced to Almost Four Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

News

Pearl River will celebrate graduates with two ceremonies

News

Picayune Fire Department working chemical leak in woods along Highway 11

Education

Maureen Pollitz, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD make arrest in shooting incident

News

Supervisors hear about supplies, road work and striping

News

Nominate your favorite business, person or place for Best of Pearl River County now

News

Aldermen move forward with pier repairs

News

City Council recognizes top performing lcoal Crossfit athlete

News

Today is May 5, 2021

News

Changes in beef industry go beyond the numbers