Picayune Fire Department working chemical leak in woods along Highway 11

A bad smell initially thought to be a natural gas leak turned out to be due to leaking old containers in the woods behind Quick and Grice on Highway 11 near Picayune’s Industrial Park. The situation is being worked by the Picayune Fire Department.

Fire Chief Pat Weaver said responding firefighters determined the smell to be coming from old containers that leaked an as yet unknown petroleum based product in that area. A product called fuel buster was applied to the area by firefighters to break up the chemical and quell the smell, but last night’s rains dissolved that substance.

Firefighters will be back out in that area this afternoon to apply more fuel buster to keep the smell from affecting residents.

Weaver said the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has been called, and will assess whether the site will qualify for Superfund cleanup efforts.

He said there is no danger to the residents.