expand
Ad Spot

May 5, 2021

Picayune Fire Department working chemical leak in woods along Highway 11

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 11:51 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021

A bad smell initially thought to be a natural gas leak turned out to be due to leaking old containers in the woods behind Quick and Grice on Highway 11 near Picayune’s Industrial Park. The situation is being worked by the Picayune Fire Department.

Fire Chief Pat Weaver said responding firefighters determined the smell to be coming from old containers that leaked an as yet unknown petroleum based product in that area. A product called fuel buster was applied to the area by firefighters to break up the chemical and quell the smell, but last night’s rains dissolved that substance.

Firefighters will be back out in that area this afternoon to apply more fuel buster to keep the smell from affecting residents.

Weaver said the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has been called, and will assess whether the site will qualify for Superfund cleanup efforts.

He said there is no danger to the residents.

More News

Kilponen Tosses One-Hitter; Softball Splits DH with No. 7 Arkansas

Picayune Fire Department working chemical leak in woods along Highway 11

William Cliff

Bonita Patterson

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Picayune Fire Department working chemical leak in woods along Highway 11

Education

Maureen Pollitz, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD make arrest in shooting incident

News

Supervisors hear about supplies, road work and striping

News

Nominate your favorite business, person or place for Best of Pearl River County now

News

Aldermen move forward with pier repairs

News

City Council recognizes top performing lcoal Crossfit athlete

News

Today is May 5, 2021

News

Changes in beef industry go beyond the numbers

News

Biloxi PD requests assistance to identify suspect involved in assault

News

New Monday drawing will join lineup of Wednesday & Saturday drawings for Mississippi Lottery

News

MHP, Biloxi PD assist in pursuit of double murder suspect

News

Today is May 4, 2021

News

Coast Guard responds to multiple cases along Gulf Coast during busy weekend

News

Graves, Scalise and Ducks Unlimited Announce Nearly $5 Million In Federal Grants to Conserve Louisiana Wetlands and Waterfowl Habitats

News

Delta State celebrates 437 graduates in a return to in-person ceremonies for Spring 2021 Commencement

News

MDOT announces transition team to move law enforcement under DPS umbrella

News

Silver alert issued for Greenwood teen

News

Vancleave man dies in fatal crash

News

Today is May 3, 2021

News

WCU’s Dr. Teresa Poole appointed to Licensure Commission

News

Pearl River County Library system receives anti-racism reading shelf grant

News

Coffee grounds are for more than brewing coffee

News

2nd Infantry Division looking for former members