expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Federal Prison for Narcotics Trafficking

By Special to the Item

Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Jackson, Miss. – A Philadelphia man was sentenced today to 189 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi and Jack P. Stanton, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations’ New Orleans Field Office.

According to court documents, Landon Marquale Dupree, 35, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, was  charged with and pled guilty to selling methamphetamine to an individual on July 15, 2019, in Philadelphia.  Dupree was sentenced to serve 189 months in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, to be followed by 8 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $4595.00 in restitution to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Dupree has a prior felony conviction for sale of cocaine in Neshoba County, Mississippi.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case is part of a joint investigation by the United States Immigration, Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from US Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Philadelphia Police Department, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, Neshoba County District Attorney’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Flowood Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage Police Department, Union Police Department, Louisville Police Department, and Mississippi Highway Patrol. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Erin Chalk.

More News

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces the retirement of director of the Mississippi forensics laboratory

PRC track to use state meet and season to grow program

Picayune football to have spring jamboree

FBI Safe Streets Task Force Arrests 13 on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces the retirement of director of the Mississippi forensics laboratory

News

FBI Safe Streets Task Force Arrests 13 on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges

News

Confederate signs placed back on city property

Education

Haley Harrison, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Federal Prison for Narcotics Trafficking

News

Meridian Man Found Guilty under Project EJECT of Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

News

USDA, RESTORE Council to Invest $31 Million for Priority Restoration Work in Gulf States Impacted by The Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill

News

Acting U.S. Attorney LaMarca Recognizes Police Week

News

Today is May 12, 2021

News

Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

News

Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Picayune

News

Extension extends farm stress webinar

News

Governor Reeves announces new jobs in Grenada 

News

Pearl River students awarded prestigious community college transfer scholarship

News

Reeves urges calm, assures Mississippians that a gas shortage can be avoided if panic buying does not occur

News

More than half of teachers considering leaving the classroom

News

The SBA Funds 16,000 Restaurant Revitalization Fund Awards

News

Today is May 11, 2021

News

Brandon Woman Pleads Guilty to Harboring of Illegal Alien

News

Former Honduran National Police Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Conspiring To Import Cocaine Into The United States And Related Weapons Offense

News

Take mystery out of fertilizer purchases

News

WCU presents awards at Honors Day Convocation

News

Grammy Museum® Mississippi announces opening weekend events for MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV

News

Causes of yellow leaves on Hibiscus