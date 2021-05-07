Pearl River’s Otashae Burrage named to All-Region 23 Tournament team

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River sophomore guard Otashae Burrage (Corinth; Leake County) has been named to the Region 23 All-Tournament Team, the region announced Monday.

Pearl River (5-4 overall) went 1-1 in the Region 23 Tournament, defeating Delgado 64-42 before falling to eventual champion Jones College 67-52.

In PRCC’s win over Delgado, Burrage was a catalyst for PRCC, scoring a game-high 19 points with five rebounds, four steals and two assists.

“Tae is very deserving of her postseason honor,” Pearl River Coach and Athletics Director Scotty Fletcher said. “I know I sound like a broken record when I say she deserves every accomplishment and success that comes her way but it’s true. Tae is a proven winner who approaches every day with the opportunity to get better.

“It’s truly an honor to coach her and I am elated she is returning to wear that maroon and gold across her chest next year. She is a great example of what we want our student athletes to embody at Pearl River.”

Burrage proved to be a valuable leader for PRCC’s women’s program all season. Although Burrage only played in eight games, she ended up hitting double figures in scoring six times with a career-high 20 points coming in at JC.

The sophomore ultimately led PRCC in scoring, averaging 13.1 points per game. She also averaged 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals.