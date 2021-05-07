expand
Ad Spot

May 8, 2021

Pearl River’s JaRonn Wilkens named NJCAA All-American

By Special to the Item

Published 1:00 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River men’s basketball standout JarRonn Wilkens (Biloxi) picked up another honor in as many days Wednesday when he was named an NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention.  

“I think JaRonn has made the biggest jump from freshmen to sophomore year more than any player I’ve ever coached,” head coach Chris Oney said. 

Wilkens is the fifth Wildcat to be named an All-American in the past four years, joining Darral Willis Jr. (Madison, Wis.; Madison Memorial), Brandon Rachal (Natchitoches, La.; Natchitoches-Central), Tae Hardy (Ellenwood, Ga.; Believe Prep) and Isaih Moore (Columbia, S.C.; Sumter).

Wilkens had a phenomenal year for the 12-2 Wildcats averaging 15.8 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game helping lead PRCC to the semifinals of the Region XXIII Tournament. 

“Jaronn, like I told some of my Division I buddies, he’s a matchup problem because he’s so fast and can finish with both hands. That one possession he went by that kid so fast and dunked it that it changed the game,” Oney said. “We’re lucky we have him. I’d go in any foxhole with that kid. He’s just … a warrior.”

As a freshman Wilkens averaged 5.6 points per game. 

“From year one he went from a kid that played sparingly to one of the best players in the conference and our go-to player,” Oney said. “Whenever we needed him to step up he did. I think that’s a direct correlation from his work ethic and his toughness.”

Wilkens is no stranger to recognition as he was already named to the All-MACCC Team with fellow Wildcats Earl Smith (Jackson; Lanier) and his twin brother Jariyon Wilkens (Biloxi). Wilkens was also named to the All-Region XXIII team earlier this week.  

One of the many highlights from Wilkens season was when he hit a game winning buzzer beater against arch-rival Jones to give the Wildcats a 64-61.

More News

USDA Reopens Signup for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

Never stop learning

Legislature’s YouTube channel generates 283,400 views in first year of operation

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology program graduates 14

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

USDA Reopens Signup for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

News

Legislature’s YouTube channel generates 283,400 views in first year of operation

News

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology program graduates 14

News

2019 complaint leads to Picayune man’s arrest for sexual battery on Tuesday

News

Low broadband access hinders modern producers

News

MHP issues missing/endangered child alert for several children

News

Jackson Woman Pleads Guilty Under Project EJECT to Concealing Information about an Armed Robbery

News

Today is May 7, 2021

News

Mississippi Department. of Mental Health and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Team Up to Raise Awareness and Offer Help

News

Female suspect flees from checkpoint, ending in soccer field of Friendship Park

News

Auditor Arrests Two Biloxi Public Schools Employees for Fraud and Embezzlement

News

Pearl River honors 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates

News

Today is May 6, 2021

News

Gulf Coast Man Sentenced to Almost Four Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

News

Pearl River will celebrate graduates with two ceremonies

News

Picayune Fire Department working chemical leak in woods along Highway 11

Education

Maureen Pollitz, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD make arrest in shooting incident

News

Supervisors hear about supplies, road work and striping

News

Nominate your favorite business, person or place for Best of Pearl River County now

News

Aldermen move forward with pier repairs

News

City Council recognizes top performing lcoal Crossfit athlete

News

Today is May 5, 2021

News

Changes in beef industry go beyond the numbers