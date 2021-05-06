expand
Ad Spot

May 7, 2021

Pearl River women find scoring touch against Southwest

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River found its scoring touch on Tuesday to even the season series against Southwest. Aided by two second half goals, the PRCC women’s soccer team topped Southwest 3-0 at the PRCC Soccer Complex.

“It was nice to get some goals,” PRCC coach Henrik Madsen said. “We played fairly well with lots of opportunities.”

The field was slanted in Pearl River’s favor for most of the match Tuesday. 

PRCC’s best opportunity early on came 10 minutes in when Makenzie Ezell (Ocean Springs) was sent in on goal. The Wildcat, moved up to forward from her normal fullback position, was under pressure by the Bears and sent her shot just wide to the right.

Sydney Spataro (Long Beach) registered PRCC’s first shot on goal one minute later but the SMCC keeper turned away the scoring chance.

The Wildcats (5-3-2 overall; 4-3-2) broke through in the 24th minute when Aubrie Edwards (Biloxi) drilled in a shot from 30 yards out. The shot banked off the far post and into the net for the 1-0 advantage over SMCC (3-7; 2-5).

“She showed great composure,” Madsen said. “Obviously facing the Southwest keeper you have to show some quality because she saves everything.”

Edwards credited assistant coach Carl Blundell for the playcall, which threw a different look at the SMCC keeper.

“Coach Carl had a magnificent idea for Sydney to pass me the ball and I just shot it,” she said. “It was kind of a go-for-it kind of thing and wasn’t really planned.”

Although PRCC had plenty of chances, the Wildcats didn’t break through again until the 60th minute. With commotion in the box, Briana Carr (Laurel; West Jones) clanked a cross off a crashing Bears defender and into the net for a 2-0 lead.

“She was there and in the right spot,” Madsen said. “She had a lot of opportunities tonight.”

Zaria Crumpton (Leakesville; Greene County) scored a big one for her first career goal in the 76thminute. Spataro helped create the goal, racing down the flank and sending a pass into Carr. The forward put a shot helped create the goal, gathering her own rebound on the right side of the goal before centering a pass for Crumpton to tap home.

“It was nice to see her get on the score sheet,” Madsen said. “She was in the right spot at the right time, doing what a striker is supposed to do.”

Crumpton added: “It felt good to score my first college goal. It felt really good.”

Kylie Dailey (Lucedale; George County) earned the start, turning away the only shot she saved in 45 minutes before turning the net over to Azaria Breaux (Gulfport).

NEXT UP
PRCC hits the road Thursday for a 5 p.m. kickoff at Meridian. 

More News

PRC defeats Brookhaven in a close game one

Mississippi Department. of Mental Health and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Team Up to Raise Awareness and Offer Help

Roy Lee Poole

Female suspect flees from checkpoint, ending in soccer field of Friendship Park

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Mississippi Department. of Mental Health and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Team Up to Raise Awareness and Offer Help

News

Female suspect flees from checkpoint, ending in soccer field of Friendship Park

News

Auditor Arrests Two Biloxi Public Schools Employees for Fraud and Embezzlement

News

Pearl River honors 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates

News

Today is May 6, 2021

News

Gulf Coast Man Sentenced to Almost Four Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

News

Pearl River will celebrate graduates with two ceremonies

News

Picayune Fire Department working chemical leak in woods along Highway 11

Education

Maureen Pollitz, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD make arrest in shooting incident

News

Supervisors hear about supplies, road work and striping

News

Nominate your favorite business, person or place for Best of Pearl River County now

News

Aldermen move forward with pier repairs

News

City Council recognizes top performing lcoal Crossfit athlete

News

Today is May 5, 2021

News

Changes in beef industry go beyond the numbers

News

Biloxi PD requests assistance to identify suspect involved in assault

News

New Monday drawing will join lineup of Wednesday & Saturday drawings for Mississippi Lottery

News

MHP, Biloxi PD assist in pursuit of double murder suspect

News

Today is May 4, 2021

News

Coast Guard responds to multiple cases along Gulf Coast during busy weekend

News

Graves, Scalise and Ducks Unlimited Announce Nearly $5 Million In Federal Grants to Conserve Louisiana Wetlands and Waterfowl Habitats

News

Delta State celebrates 437 graduates in a return to in-person ceremonies for Spring 2021 Commencement

News

MDOT announces transition team to move law enforcement under DPS umbrella