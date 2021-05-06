Pearl River women find scoring touch against Southwest

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River found its scoring touch on Tuesday to even the season series against Southwest. Aided by two second half goals, the PRCC women’s soccer team topped Southwest 3-0 at the PRCC Soccer Complex.

“It was nice to get some goals,” PRCC coach Henrik Madsen said. “We played fairly well with lots of opportunities.”

The field was slanted in Pearl River’s favor for most of the match Tuesday.

PRCC’s best opportunity early on came 10 minutes in when Makenzie Ezell (Ocean Springs) was sent in on goal. The Wildcat, moved up to forward from her normal fullback position, was under pressure by the Bears and sent her shot just wide to the right.

Sydney Spataro (Long Beach) registered PRCC’s first shot on goal one minute later but the SMCC keeper turned away the scoring chance.

The Wildcats (5-3-2 overall; 4-3-2) broke through in the 24th minute when Aubrie Edwards (Biloxi) drilled in a shot from 30 yards out. The shot banked off the far post and into the net for the 1-0 advantage over SMCC (3-7; 2-5).

“She showed great composure,” Madsen said. “Obviously facing the Southwest keeper you have to show some quality because she saves everything.”

Edwards credited assistant coach Carl Blundell for the playcall, which threw a different look at the SMCC keeper.

“Coach Carl had a magnificent idea for Sydney to pass me the ball and I just shot it,” she said. “It was kind of a go-for-it kind of thing and wasn’t really planned.”

Although PRCC had plenty of chances, the Wildcats didn’t break through again until the 60th minute. With commotion in the box, Briana Carr (Laurel; West Jones) clanked a cross off a crashing Bears defender and into the net for a 2-0 lead.

“She was there and in the right spot,” Madsen said. “She had a lot of opportunities tonight.”

Zaria Crumpton (Leakesville; Greene County) scored a big one for her first career goal in the 76thminute. Spataro helped create the goal, racing down the flank and sending a pass into Carr. The forward put a shot helped create the goal, gathering her own rebound on the right side of the goal before centering a pass for Crumpton to tap home.

“It was nice to see her get on the score sheet,” Madsen said. “She was in the right spot at the right time, doing what a striker is supposed to do.”

Crumpton added: “It felt good to score my first college goal. It felt really good.”

Kylie Dailey (Lucedale; George County) earned the start, turning away the only shot she saved in 45 minutes before turning the net over to Azaria Breaux (Gulfport).

NEXT UP

PRCC hits the road Thursday for a 5 p.m. kickoff at Meridian.