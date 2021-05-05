expand
May 5, 2021

Pearl River will celebrate graduates with two ceremonies

By Special to the Item

Published 4:08 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College will celebrate the hard work of many students by holding its 2021 graduation ceremonies Friday.

“This is always a special day for both the students and the employees,” Coordinator of Scheduling, Graduation and Athletic Advisement Amanda Brumfield said. “We look forward to celebrating these graduates for all of the work they have put in to achieving their degrees.”

CEREMONIES

The first ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. and will include graduates of a career or technical program, including our allied health programs. Graduates participating in this ceremony should arrive no earlier than 8 a.m. and check-in no later than 8:45 a.m. The second ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will include graduates earning Associate in Arts degrees. Students participating in this ceremony should arrive no earlier than 1 p.m. and should check-in no later than 1:45 p.m. Graduates must be on time. Students with any doubts about which ceremony they should attend should email generaleducation@prcc.edu. Graduates must arrive with their cap and gown.

The ceremonies will be held at the Dobie Holden Stadium (football stadium), located at 101 Hwy 11 North in Poplarville, MS 39470.

There will be no limit to the number of guests allowed per student and no tickets will be issued at check-in.

DURING THE CEREMONY

Faculty and staff will be in strategic locations directing graduates when to sit/stand. During the ceremony, a picture will be taken of each graduate. On the day of graduation, each student will complete a card providing their contact information. This card will be used to call the student’s name at the ceremony and to identify them to the photographer. Approximately five days after the ceremony, students will be notified regarding purchasing pictures online. To avoid the spread of germs, graduates will not be handed a diploma cover during the ceremony. Graduates will pose next to a diploma cover held by Dr. Adam Breerwood for a picture and recognition during the ceremony. Diplomas will be sent to Spring 2021 graduates by mail a few weeks after the ceremony.

STREAMING

Those unable to attend the ceremony in person can watch the event via the college’s livestream by visiting PRCC.EDU at the time of the ceremony.

SAFETY 

PRCC will follow CDC recommendations in order to offer a safe ceremony for graduates and guests. Antibacterial stations will be available throughout the venue and PRCC recommends the use of face masks while on campus.

WEATHER

Weather conditions will be closely monitored by PRCC personnel. In the event of a weather system that may impact the ceremony, PRCC will post up-to-date information on social media pages.

To learn more about the ceremonies visit www.prcc.edu/academics/graduation/info

