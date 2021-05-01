expand
Pearl River falls to No. 10 Jones College

By Special to the Item

Published 3:00 pm Saturday, May 1, 2021

ELLISVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team fell on the road Thursday night to rival No. 10 Jones College 2-0. 

“I thought they battled to the very end and made a push at the end to get a goal or two,” head coach Henrik Madsen said. “Jones’ keeper made some really good saves. Overall I’m proud of the girls.”

Jones (7-1 overall, 5-1 MACCC) took the lead in the 25th minute to make it 1-0 and took that lead into the half. 

The Wildcats had a couple close calls to tie the game up. 

Erin Clifford (Ocean Springs) almost scored for the Wildcats (4-3-2 overall, 3-2-1) on a free kick but the Jones goalkeeper was able to jump up and snag the ball. 

The Wildcats also came close on a header from the left side but it just missed. 

Jones added to its lead in the 74th minute to make it 2-0. 

The Wildcats were unable to net a goal in regulation and ultimately fell 2-0. 

UP NEXT 

The Wildcats return to Poplarville Tuesday night when they take on Southwest at 5 p.m.  and will be streamed on PRCCMedia.com/gold and on PRCC’s Roku Channel 

