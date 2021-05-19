Pearl River earns 11 CPRAM awards

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College’s Marketing and Communication department won 11 awards in the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi 2021 Annual Awards on Monday.

The Junior Division Pearl River entered is comprised of Mississippi’s 15 community colleges.

PRCC’s Marketing and Communications department includes: Charles Abadie, Jacob Cochran, Dylan Dunaway, Candace Harper, Alexx Kennedy, Kendale Lumpkins, Patrick Ochs and Kari Eve Valence. Mark Franklin also worked in the department.

Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communication Candace Harper is pleased with her team’s success and recognizes the strengths each member has to contribute to the efforts of the group.

“The PRCC Marketing and Communication Department is blessed with some of the best in the business and their hard work shows through with these recognitions,” Harper said. “High standards are held for each of them and they always rise to the occasion producing an exceptional representation of our institution. This team has a rare chemistry with the ability to take our ideas and turn them into influential media forms that reach an extremely large audience. In Marketing, you work in a very fast paced, high production environment with little room for error.

“This staff does that extremely well and I could not ask for a better team to lead.”

Awards are listed by category:

News Story: Third place “COVID-19 Update” -Alexx Kennedy

Sports News Story: First Place “Wildcats hand Seth Smith first win at Pearl River” – Patrick Ochs, Second Place “Back to back Region XXIII titles for Pearl River” – Patrick Ochs, Third Place “Pearl River hires former Ole Miss QB to lead offense” – Patrick Ochs

Sports Feature Story: Second Place “PRCC’s Oney named National Coach of Year” – Patrick Ochs

Newsletter: First Place “River is Rising Report” – Jacob Cochran

Photograph: First Place “‘The Wildcat Way’ Exhibit Baseball Photo” – Jacob Cochran

Sports Media Guide: First Place “Pearl River Football 2020 Media Guide” – Jacob Cochran and Patrick Ochs

Radio Spots: Second Place “We Are WILDCATS” Kari Eve Valence and Alexx Kennedy

Multi-Media Presentations: Second Place “What’s Your Dream?” – Jacob Cochran

Exhibits: First Place “The Wildcat Way Wall Wraps” – Jacob Cochran and Corey Guerra

“We are incredibly proud of what our department has been building over the last couple of years,” Director of Marketing and Communications Patrick Ochs said. “It starts at the top with the support we receive from our administration. While we don’t do this job for the awards, it is nice to be recognized for our hard work. We are blessed to also work with some of the most talented and dedicated professionals in their respective fields.

“We hope the college as a whole takes pride in CPRAM’s announcement as we couldn’t have gotten to this point without complete buy-in from our entire school.”