expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

Ole Miss Volleyball Tabs Kendra Cunningham as Coordinator of Operations

By Special to the Item

Published 9:00 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

OXFORD, Miss.— Ole Miss volleyball head coach Kayla Banwarth has added to her staff for the 2021 season with the addition of Kendra Cunningham as the coordinator of volleyball operations.

“We are extremely excited to add Kendra to our staff. She has several years of experience as a coordinator of operations, and there’s no doubt she will immediately impact Ole Miss Volleyball as we work to build a competitive program,” said Banwarth. “We’re happy to welcome her to Oxford and can’t wait to get started.”

Cunningham joins the Rebels after spending five seasons as the director of volleyball operations at Northern Colorado. Prior to her role in operations, Cunningham was a standout outside hitter for the Bears from 2012-15, earning two trips to the NCAA Tournament during her career.

“I am so excited and thankful to be joining the Ole Miss volleyball program. From my first conversations with the coaches, it is clear how motivated this staff is to propel this program to the top and grow the sport of volleyball in Mississippi,” said Cunningham. “I can’t wait to be a part of the Rebel family!”

Throughout her four years on the court in Greely, Colorado, Cunningham racked up over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs, becoming one of seven players in program history to join the 1,000-1,000 club. The two-time first team All-Big Sky honoree was also named as the 2015 Big Sky Women’s Scholar Athlete of the Year. Cunningham graduated from UNC in 2016 with a degree in biology.

In addition to handling all of the day-to-day operations with the program, Cunningham will work with the academic, athlete development, marketing, communications, compliance, and game management crews, serving as the team’s official liason.

Follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissVB,Facebook at Ole Miss Volleyball, and on Instagram at @olemissvb. You can also follow head coach Kayla Banwarth on Twitter @KaylaBanwarth2.

More News

Ole Miss Volleyball Tabs Kendra Cunningham as Coordinator of Operations

Today is May 18, 2021

Henderson Moves on in 110m Hurdle Competiton

PRC school board approves purchase of new buses, bus air purification system

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Today is May 18, 2021

News

PRC school board approves purchase of new buses, bus air purification system

News

Southern Miss Awards Degrees at spring 2021 Commencements

News

Nineteen nominees vie for four C Spire Outstanding Player Awards as Mississippi names the best college players in football, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball

News

Blooms Company wins 2021 Small Business Leadership Award

News

WCU inducts new Alpha Chi Honor Society members

News

Greg Snowden to become director of Administrative Office of Courts

News

Wilkes selected to GOPAC Emerging Leaders class of 2021

News

Supreme Court Will Consider Mississippi’s 15-Week Abortion Ban

News

Today is May 17, 2021

News

Take mystery out of fertilizer purchases

News

Today is May 16, 2021

News

Governor Reeves announces winners of Don’t Quit Fitness Centers in Mississippi

News

Attorneys for architect sued by city allege city officials knew Councilor’s son was on jury, which led to mistrial

News

Today is May 15, 2021

News

Murals for families added to Highland Labor and Delivery, foundation wall established to fund training

News

PRC school board recognizes personnel, accepts grant funds

News

Trent Ladner of Poplarville Achieves Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University

News

Birth announcements gathered on May 13, 2021

News

Arrest reports collected on May 13, 2021

News

LC 2021 graduates offer inspiration, thoughts on their collegiate journey

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces April Transfer to the State

News

Gulfport Man Sentenced under Project EJECT to Nearly 4 Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

News

Starkville Man Charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief Fraud, False Statements and Money Laundering