Ole Miss Volleyball Tabs Kendra Cunningham as Coordinator of Operations

OXFORD, Miss.— Ole Miss volleyball head coach Kayla Banwarth has added to her staff for the 2021 season with the addition of Kendra Cunningham as the coordinator of volleyball operations.

“We are extremely excited to add Kendra to our staff. She has several years of experience as a coordinator of operations, and there’s no doubt she will immediately impact Ole Miss Volleyball as we work to build a competitive program,” said Banwarth. “We’re happy to welcome her to Oxford and can’t wait to get started.”

Cunningham joins the Rebels after spending five seasons as the director of volleyball operations at Northern Colorado. Prior to her role in operations, Cunningham was a standout outside hitter for the Bears from 2012-15, earning two trips to the NCAA Tournament during her career.

“I am so excited and thankful to be joining the Ole Miss volleyball program. From my first conversations with the coaches, it is clear how motivated this staff is to propel this program to the top and grow the sport of volleyball in Mississippi,” said Cunningham. “I can’t wait to be a part of the Rebel family!”

Throughout her four years on the court in Greely, Colorado, Cunningham racked up over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs, becoming one of seven players in program history to join the 1,000-1,000 club. The two-time first team All-Big Sky honoree was also named as the 2015 Big Sky Women’s Scholar Athlete of the Year. Cunningham graduated from UNC in 2016 with a degree in biology.

In addition to handling all of the day-to-day operations with the program, Cunningham will work with the academic, athlete development, marketing, communications, compliance, and game management crews, serving as the team’s official liason.

Follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissVB,Facebook at Ole Miss Volleyball, and on Instagram at @olemissvb. You can also follow head coach Kayla Banwarth on Twitter @KaylaBanwarth2.