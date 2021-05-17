Ole Miss’ Britt Wins Discus Title to Wrap Up SEC Outdoor Championships

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Ole Miss men’s and women’s track & field concluded the conference meet in top fashion, winning an SEC title and collecting several other medals following a strong finale to the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships at Texas A&M on Saturday.

Ole Miss finished eighth overall in the women’s standings and ninth in the men’s competition, with the 55 points the Rebel women scored standing as the second-most in program history at the SEC Outdoor meet.

Tedreauna Britt took command of the women’s discus on her first attempt and never relinquished her lead, becoming the first Rebel to ever win an SEC title in the women’s discus at her first-round throw of 54.46m (178-08). That initial toss ended up winning in dominant fashion, besting runner-up Nayoka Clunis of Tennessee (52.42m/172-00) by six feet and eight inches. A fast start was key in the discus on Saturday, as all of the top five finishers notched their best throws of the day in that same first round as Britt’s winning throw.

Not only is Britt the first Rebel woman to win a discus title, she also joins two-time men’s champion and All-American Brian Williams as the only two Rebels to ever win a discus crown. This is the 12th total SEC Outdoor title in Ole Miss women’s history, and the third by a Rebel thrower, joining shot put wins from Raven Saunders (2016) and Janeah Stewart (2018).

Ole Miss received three more points in the discus on Saturday following a sixth-place finish by Jasmine Mitchell at a personal best 51.26m (168-02) – the sixth-best throw in school history. In total, the Rebels received 13 points in the discus on Saturday, pushing the Rebel women’s throwers to a meet total of 30 points after scoring 10 in the shot put and seven in the hammer.

All-American senior Waleed Suliman ran into stiff competition from Alabama’s Eliud Kipsang in the men’s 1500-meter final, but still led a delegation of Rebel men that managed to capture 20 meet points cumulatively in the event. Suliman took the silver medal at 3:38.86 behind Kipsang’s 3:37.99. However, the Rebel pack wasn’t far behind, with scorers Mario Garcia Romo (fourth, 3:40.57), Cade Bethmann (fifth, 3:42.61) and Michael Coccia (sixth, 3:43.19) giving Ole Miss a big punch from the men’s 1500-meter. Dalton Hengst also ran in the final, finishing 10th at 3:44.29.

Suliman followed that up with a tough battle in the men’s 800-meter final, notching five more points for the Rebels with a fourth-place finish at 1:48.13. In total, Suliman scored 13 total points for Ole Miss on Saturday alone.

Sophomore newcomer Sintayehu Vissa mirrored Suliman’s performance in the women’s edition of the 800-meter, finishing fourth at 2:06.66. It was a bit of déjà vu for Vissa, who finished fourth at the SEC Indoor meet after transferring to Ole Miss from Division II Saint Leo back in January. Vissa closed in impressive fashion, chasing down two runners to snare fourth place and finish just one tenth of a second off the podium.

Freshman Cole Bullock originally took fourth in the men’s 5K final, clocking 14:01.48 in his first career outdoor race. However, after a review disqualified Alabama’s Vincent Kiprop, Bullock was awarded the bronze medal – his second career SEC medal after winning the indoor 5K title. Kiprop’s DQ combined with a DQ for Arkansas’ Luke Meade also moved Ben Savino into scoring contention, earning his first career SEC points in eighth place at 14:18.67.

The Rebel sprinters also found the scoresheet following several strong performances on Saturday. The Rebel women’s 4×100-meter relay of Olivia Womack, Brandee Presley, Jayda Eckford and Kieshonna Brooks took fifth place at 44.69 seconds in a final that featured an NCAA-leading 42.62 by LSU.

Presley had about an hour to recover for the women’s 100-meter dash final, where she became the first Rebel woman to score in the 100 final since 2015 (Shannon Ray, eighth) and the best finisher since 2002 (Willisa Heintz, fifth). Presley finished sixth at 11.34 (+2.7), a season-best that moves her up to No. 23 in the East Region.

Senior Elijah Dryer had an equally historic finish in the men’s 200-meter dash final, running a career-best for the second straight race. Dryer scored in eighth place at a wind-legal PR of 20.87 (+1.7), making him the first Rebel scorer in the SEC men’s 200-meter final since Olympian Isiah Young won the 2013 title. Dryer’s time improves upon his slot in No. 12 all-time at Ole Miss, and bumps him up to No. 45 in the East Region.

Ole Miss now awaits to see how the final NCAA East Region descending lists shake out. The top-48 individuals in each event and the top-24 relay teams will punch their ticket to either the East or West regional meets. Ole Miss will know exactly who has qualified in the coming days.

Final Women’s Team Scores

1. #2 Arkansas – 127

2. #1 LSU – 120.5

3. #7 Alabama – 116

4. #3 Texas A&M – 82

5. #6 Georgia – 64

6. #6 Florida – 62

7. #18 Auburn – 59

8. Ole Miss – 55

9. Tennessee – 38

10. #25 South Carolina – 29

11. #23 Kentucky – 28

12. Missouri – 26

13. Mississippi State – 11.5

— Vanderbilt

Final Men’s Team Scores

1. #13 Arkansas – 129

2. #11 Alabama – 109

3. #1 LSU – 108

4. #8 Florida – 74

5. #18 Kentucky – 70

6. #14 Tennessee – 67

6. #10 Texas A&M – 67

8. #16 Georgia – 48

9. Ole Miss – 43

10. Auburn – 30

11. Mississippi State – 29

12. South Carolina – 23

13. Missouri – 22

Day Three Medalists

Tedreauna Britt – Women’s Discus, 1st Place

Waleed Suliman – Men’s 1500-Meter, 2nd Place

Other Day Three Scorers

Cole Bullock – Men’s 5K, 4th Place

Mario Garcia Romo – Men’s 1500-Meter, 4th Place

Waleed Suliman – Men’s 800-Meter, 4th Place

Sintayehu Vissa – Women’s 800-Meter, 4th Place

Cade Bethmann – Men’s 1500-Meter, 5th Place

Kieshonna Brooks – Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay, 5th Place

Jayda Eckford – Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay, 5th Place

Brandee Presley – Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay, 5th Place

Olivia Womack – Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay, 5th Place

Michael Coccia – Men’s 1500-Meter, 6th Place

Jasmine Mitchell – Women’s Discus, 6th Place

Brandee Presley – Women’s 100-Meter Dash, 6th Place

Elijah Dryer – Men’s 200-Meter Dash, 8th Place

Day Two Medalists

Jalani Davis – Women’s Shot Put, 2nd Place

Other Day Two Scorers

Jalani Davis – Women’s Hammer, 4th Place

Allen Gordon – Men’s High Jump, 4th Place

Samara McConnell – Women’s Pole Vault, 6th Place

Jasmine Mitchell – Women’s Shot Put, 7th Place

Shey Taiwo – Women’s Hammer, 7th Place

Daniel Viveros – Men’s Shot Put, 8th Place

Day One Medalists

Clio Ozanne-Jaques – Women’s 10K, 3rd Place

Other Day One Scorers

Robinson Snider – Men’s 10K, 5th Place

Victoria Simmons – Women’s 10K, 6th Place

Ryann Helmers – Women’s 10K, 8th Place

REBELS IN DAY THREE COMPETITION

Women’s 100-Meter Dash

6. Brandee Presley – 11.34 (+2.7) – SB, No. 23 East Region

Men’s 200-Meter Dash

8. Elijah Dryer – 20.87 (+1.7) – PR, No. 12 all-time, No. 45 East Region

Women’s 800-Meter

4. Sintayehu Vissa – 2:06.66

Men’s 800-Meter

4. Waleed Suliman – 1:48.13

Women’s 1500-Meter

12. Loral Winn – 4:21.84

Men’s 1500-Meter

2. Waleed Suliman – 3:38.86

4. Mario Garcia Romo – 3:40.57

5. Cade Bethmann – 3:42.61

6. Michael Coccia – 3:43.19 – PR, No. 10 all-time, No. 46 East Region

10. Dalton Hengst – 3:44.29

Women’s 5K

9. Anna Elkin – 16:14.68

22. Cate Tracht – 17:08.22

28. Skylar Boogerd – 17:24.61

Men’s 5K

3. Cole Bullock – 14:01.48 – PR, No. 7 all-time

8. Ben Savino – 14:18.67

11. Mario Garcia Romo – 14:29.42

24. Cade Bethmann – 14:59.56

25. Nick Moulai – 15:01.93

Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay

5. Womack, Presley, Eckford, Brooks – 44.69

Men’s 4×100-Meter Relay

9. Teer, Dryer, Broadnax, Wooley – 40.52

Women’s 4×400-Meter Relay

12. Eckford, Presley, Vissa, Shaw – 3:44.27

Women’s High Jump

NH Sara Van Aken

Men’s Pole Vault

14. Miles Walden – 4.80m/15-9

NH Ryan Roark

Men’s Triple Jump

11. Allen Gordon – 15.71m/51-06.50 (+3.7) – PR, No. 12 all-time, No. 42 NCAA, No. 21 East Region

17. Demond Fleming – 14.57m/47-09.75 (+2.7)

Women’s Discus

1. Tedreauna Britt – 54.46m/178-08

6. Jasmine Mitchell – 51.26m/168-02 – PR, No. 6 all-time, No. 42 East Region

11. Jalani Davis – 48.28m/158-05

13. Deborah Bulai – 41.35m/135-08

Men’s Discus

15. Daniel Viveros – 49.37m/161-11

—–

REBELS IN DAY TWO COMPETITION

Women’s 100-Meter Dash (Prelims)

7. Brandee Presley – 11.52 (+0.5) AQ

Women’s 400-Meter Dash Prelims

23. Toni Glatz – 55.31

25. Orianna Shaw – 56.05

Women’s 1500-Meter

11. Loral Winn – 4:23.62q

20. Makayla Fick – 4:32.77

Men’s 1500-Meter Prelims

2. Cade Bethmann – 3:43.36 – AQ

3. Michael Coccia – 3:44.98 – AQ

7. Waleed Suliman – 3:46.99 – AQ

16. Mario Garcia Romo – 3:53.12 – AQ

17. Dalton Hengst – 3:53.55 – AQ

20. Nick Mulai – 3:55.14

Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Prelims

10. Kenney Broadnax – 13.88 (+1.1) – PR, No. 5 all-time, No. 39 NCAA, No. 20 East Region

Women’s 3000-Meter Steeplechase

12. Lisa Vogelgesang – 10:24.33

13. Kristel van den Berg – 10:30.73

17. Morgan Claire Rose – 10:51.61

Men’s High Jump

4. Allen Gordon – 2.17m/7-01.50

Women’s Pole Vault

6. Samara McConnell – 4.19m/13-09.00 – Ties PR, No. 4 all-time, No. 26 NCAA, No. 15 East Region

9. Lyndsey Reed – 4.04m/13-03.00

12. Elizabeth Nix – 3.89m/12-09.00

15. Alex Brooks – 3.89m/12-09.00 – PR, No. 10 all-time

Men’s Long Jump

9. Allen Gordon – 7.46m (24-05.75)

Women’s Shot Put

2. Jalani Davis – 17.52m (57-05.75) – PR, No. 3 all-time, No. 11 NCAA, No. 4 East Region

7. Jasmine Mitchell – 16.31m (53-06.25) – PR, No. 5 all-time, No. 42 NCAA, No. 20 East Region

9. Tedreauna Britt – 15.84m (51-11.75)

Men’s Shot Put

8. Daniel Viveros – 18.19m/59-08.25

Women’s Hammer

4. Jalani Davis – 64.64m/212-01 – PR, No. 4 all-time, No. 25 NCAA, No. 14 East Region

7. Shey Taiwo – 64.28m/210-11

9. Jasmine Mitchell – 63.25m/207-06

16. Deborah Bulai – 55.07m/180-08

—–

REBELS IN DAY ONE COMPETITION

Women’s 200-Meter Dash Prelims

12. Jayda Eckford – 23.81 – SB

Men’s 200-Meter Dash Prelims

8. Elijah Dryer – 20.88q (+1.8) – PR, No. 12 all-time, No. 47 NCAA East

28. Isaiah Teer – 21.79 (+0.4)

Women’s 800-Meter Prelims

5. Sintayehu Vissa – 2:06.75q

Men’s 800-Meter Prelims

4. Waleed Suliman – 1:48.25 AQ

9. Everett Smulders – 1:49.64

13. Baylor Franklin – 1:50.49

16. John Rivera – 1:50.96

21. Marcus Dropik – 1:52.77

Jacob Lough – DNF

Women’s 10K Final

3. Clio Ozanne-Jaques – 33:44.78

6. Victoria Simmons – 34:32.60

8. Ryann Helmers – 34:46.75

Men’s 10K Final

5. Robinson Snider – 29:34.61 – PR, No. 6 all-time, No. 40 NCAA East

Men’s Hammer Final

11. Joseph Benedetto – 63.79m/209-03

15. Joseph Lanham – 56.73m/186-01

—–

Men’s Decathlon

Pierce Genereux – 5,720 Points, 11th Place

100-Meter Dash: 15th, 12.11 (-1.5) – 629 points

Long Jump: 14th, 5.91m/19-04.75 (+2.4) – 567 points – SB

Shot Put: 13th, 10.81m/35-05.75 – 534 points

High Jump: 13th, 1.71m/5-07.25 – 552 points

400-Meter Dash: 14th, 55.25 – 589 points – PR

110-Meter Hurdles: 11th, 16.05 (+3.0) – 727 points – SB

Discus: 12th, 33.75m/110-08 – 539 points – PR

Pole Vault: 6th, 4.50m/13-01.50 – 760 points – PR

Javelin: 12th, 39.38m/129-02 – 433 points

1500-Meter: 13th, 5:31.85 – 390 points

Peyton Lowery – 5,720 Points, 12th Place

100-Meter Dash: 10th, 11.52 (+1.7) – 748 points

Long Jump: 13th, 6.24m/20-05.75 (+1.7) – 639 points – PR

Shot Put: 15th, 9.61m/31-06.50 – 462 points – PR

High Jump: 12th, 1.71m/5-07.25 – 552 points

400-Meter Dash: 13th, 55.05 – 597 points

110-Meter Hurdles: 13th, 17.46 (+0.6) – 577 points

Discus: 13th, 32.55m/106-09 – 515 points

Pole Vault: 8th, 4.00m/13-01.50 – 617 points – PR

Javelin: 13th, 35.31m/115-10 – 375 points

1500-Meter: 9th, 5:04.06 – 537 points – PR

Women’s Heptathlon

Kieshonna Brooks – 5,266 Points, 9th Place

100-Meter Hurdles: 5th, 13.48 (+3.0) – 1053 points

High Jump: 15th, 1.59m/5-02.50 – 724 points – PR

Shot Put: 14th, 9.70m/31-10.00 – 510 points

200-Meter Dash: 10th, 25.06 – 881 points

Long Jump: 11th, 5.68m/18-07.75 (+3.1) – 753 points

Javelin: 3rd, 37.99m/124-07 – 629 points – PR

800-Meter: 11th, 2:32.29 – 664 points

Sara Van Aken – 5,090 Points, 13th Place

100-Meter Hurdles: 17th, 14.80 (+2.4) – 868 points – PR

High Jump: 7th, 1.68m/5-06.00 – 830 points

Shot Put: 11th, 10.30m/33-09.50 – 549 points

200-Meter Dash: 14th, 26.02 (+0.8) – 795 points

Long Jump: 8th, 5.81m/19-00.75 (+2.6) – 792 points

Javelin: 4th, 37.45m/122-10 – 618 points – PR

800-Meter: 12th, 2:34.47 – 638 points – PR

Meg Goebel – 4,272 Points, 16th Place

100-Meter Hurdles: 14th, 14.64 (+1.5) – 890 points

High Jump: 12th, 1.62m/5-03.75 – 759 points

Shot Put: 16th, 8.62m/28-03.50 – 440 points

200-Meter Dash: 13th, 25.82 – 813 points

Long Jump: 16th, 5.01m/16-05.25 (+2.1) – 562 points

Javelin: 16th, 21.08m/69-02 – 309 points

800-Meter: 14th, 2:46.67 – 499 points

For more information on Ole Miss Track & Field and Cross Country, follow the Rebels on Twitter (@OleMissTrack), Facebook and Instagram.