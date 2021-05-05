Nominate your favorite business, person or place for Best of Pearl River County now

For the first time, the Picayune Item will be asking residents within Pearl River County for their votes in our Best of Pearl River County contest for their favorite businesses, restaurants, services, people and places.

With so many great businesses and people in this area we expect record turn-out in this nomination and upcoming voting process as people make their voices heard to recognize those who help make our area a great place to live, work and play.

To cast your ballot for Best of Pearl River County in 2021 we will be offering a state-of-the-art online voting platform that is “best of breed” in online voting systems for Best Of contests. This allows for secure voting and automatic tabulation of votes. The Internet-based voting system is mobile-friendly and easy to use.

In our effort to identify the best of the best in Pearl River County we will use a two-phase ballot, much like a primary and general election. The nomination phase of Best of Pearl River County is a write-in ballot to nominate your favorite businesses by subcategory. The nomination phase has begun, and is open through May 31, 2021. The top three businesses per sub-category will then move forward to the voting phase.

The voting phase of Best of Pearl River County 2021 will start on July 1 and last until July 31. Choosing between the top three nominated businesses per sub-category will make the voting phase easier and faster. Winners will be contacted after the voting ends.

The winners of Best of Pearl River County 2021 will be announced to the public in the fall through a special section and will also be online on the Picayune Item website.

As part of our effort to draw in voters, we have designed a logo that reflects the unique character of our fine county. It has a brighter color scheme that will help businesses that win stand out as they proudly display their Best of Pearl River County 2021 badge and certificates.

You can nominate your favorite businesses now by visiting this link now through May 31.