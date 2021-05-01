No. 6 Pearl River falls to Jones College

ELLISVILLE, Miss. — The No.6 Pearl River men’s soccer team fell to rival Jones College Thursday night on the road in Ellisville 1-0.

The game was a tightly well defended contest before Jones (6-2 overall, 4-2 MACC) finally broke through in the last 30 seconds of the game to take a 1-0 lead and ultimately claim the game.

The Wildcats (7-2, 4-2) had some close calls to score throughout the contest.

In the 18th minute Dustin Cuevas (Picayune; Hancock) almost scored on a kick from Andre Nicholson (Kingston, Jamaica; Clarendon College) but it just missed to the left.

Another close call came in the 69th minute when Ryley Smith (Manchester, England; Castlebrook) had a clear shot but the Jones goalkeeper caught the ball to prevent the goal.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return to Poplarville Tuesday night when they take on Southwest at 7 p.m. The match will be streamed on PRCCMedia.com/gold and on PRCC’s Roku Channel