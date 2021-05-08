expand
Ad Spot

May 8, 2021

No. 12 Pearl River clinches playoff berth in rout of Meridian

By Special to the Item

Published 11:00 am Saturday, May 8, 2021

MERIDIAN, Miss. — The No. 12 Pearl River men’s soccer team scored goals in abundance on Thursday, defeating Meridian 6-0. The win clinched a MACCC playoff spot for the Wildcats.

“The scoreline doesn’t show it, but that is a really good defensive team,” said coach Drew Gallant. “We saw that the first time we played them when we only scored one goal. They defend very well and are very organized. Things seemed to open up a little more for us as the match went on.”

Pearl River (9-2 overall; 5-2 MACCC South) pounced on Meridian (4-6-1; 3-4-1), quickly opening the scoring in the 5th minute. Ryley Smith (Manchester, England; Castlebrook) placed a shot into the left side of the net to give the Wildcats an early 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats added another goal in the 23rd minute courtesy of Tres Ray (Poplarville). The Wildcat forward pressed heavily on the Eagle defender and won the ball back. After a quick dribble into the box, he nailed a shot into the back of the net to extend the lead, 2-0.

PRCC added another goal to its total in the 44th minute as Diego Rangel (D’Iberville) unleashed a rocket past the keeper to make the score 3-0.

Smith picked up a brace in the 59th minute, slashing a penalty kick into the top left corner of the net.

“Probably the best game that we’ve seen out of Ryley so far,” said Gallant. “He had two goals and an assist tonight and could’ve had more if we hadn’t decided to rest him.”

Andre Nicholson (Kingston, Jamaica; Clarendon College) put another goal on the board in the 68th minute.

After Rangel laced a ball to the back post, a diving header from Miguel Hernandez (Gulfport) capped the scoring for the Wildcats in the 79th minute.

“The diving header at the end of the game. What a goal from Miguel,” said Gallant. “He’s not usually one for headers and he came flying in for the diving goal.”

UP NEXT 

The Wildcats will return to action on Tuesday as they host Copiah-Lincoln for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Between the men’s and women’s contests, Pearl River will hold a sophomore day celebration.

More News

Ole Miss Women’s Golf Duo Earns All-Conference Accolades

No. 12 Pearl River clinches playoff berth in rout of Meridian

Stout defense helps Pearl River draw with Meridian

Today is May 8, 2021

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Today is May 8, 2021

News

Uplift Pearl River County from opioids

News

Confederate signs removed from city

News

Operation Blue Rain leads to several arrests for child exploitation

News

USDA Reopens Signup for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

News

Legislature’s YouTube channel generates 283,400 views in first year of operation

News

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology program graduates 14

News

2019 complaint leads to Picayune man’s arrest for sexual battery on Tuesday

News

Low broadband access hinders modern producers

News

MHP issues missing/endangered child alert for several children

News

Jackson Woman Pleads Guilty Under Project EJECT to Concealing Information about an Armed Robbery

News

Today is May 7, 2021

News

Mississippi Department. of Mental Health and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Team Up to Raise Awareness and Offer Help

News

Female suspect flees from checkpoint, ending in soccer field of Friendship Park

News

Auditor Arrests Two Biloxi Public Schools Employees for Fraud and Embezzlement

News

Pearl River honors 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates

News

Today is May 6, 2021

News

Gulf Coast Man Sentenced to Almost Four Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

News

Pearl River will celebrate graduates with two ceremonies

News

Picayune Fire Department working chemical leak in woods along Highway 11

Education

Maureen Pollitz, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD make arrest in shooting incident

News

Supervisors hear about supplies, road work and striping

News

Nominate your favorite business, person or place for Best of Pearl River County now