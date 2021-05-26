Nathaniel Jackson

Amazing Grace! Through many dangers, toils and snares, I have already come; ‘Tis grace hath brought me safe thus far, And grace will lead me home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery for Nathaniel “Naye” Jackson, age 72 of Picayune, MS who died peacefully in his home on Monday, May 17, 2021. Dr. Michael Kelly will officiate the service. Interment will be in the Biloxi National Cemetery with Military Honors.

A native of Picayune MS, Nathaniel received his High School Diploma as part of the George Washington Carver Class of 1966. He was drafted into the United States Army January 22, 1968. He is one of the Jackson Family War Heroes, receiving a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, Sharpshooter Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm Unit Citation Badge and a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device Badge.

Nathaniel leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted and loving wife of 36 years, Karen Odile Jackson of Picayune, MS; five daughters Felicia Jackson (Fe-Fe) of Prairieville, LA, Talecia Janet (Tee) of Jackson, MS, Natalie Lewis (Nat) of Picayune, MS, Nanette (Darryl) Peyton (Nay Nay) of Monticello, MS, Latisha Edwards (Tish) of Tampa, FL; one son, Ryan Payton of Slidell, LA; two brothers, Edward Jackson and Phillip Jackson of Picayune, MS; five sisters Cherry (Sam) Willis of Jennings, LA, Sadie (Darryl) Stewart of Los Angeles, CA, Ada (Ricky) Kendall of Tampa, FL, Vanessa Smooth of Picayune, MS and Bettye Ekperikpe of New Orleans, LA. His loving aunts Lillie B. Jackson and Lucille Stubbs of Picayune, MS, and Lola Mae Jackson of Slidell, LA; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Nathaniel is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Beatrice Jackson Sr. his son, Malcolm Allen Jackson and his brother, Curtis Jackson Jr.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 29, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home