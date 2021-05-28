expand
Ad Spot

May 29, 2021

NAIA No. 1 Ruan Pretorius Joins Mississippi State As Graduate Transfer

By Special to the Item

Published 11:00 am Friday, May 28, 2021

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State men’s golf coach Dusty Smith is pleased to announce the signing of Ruan Pretorius, a graduate transfer from Point University and the No. 1 individual in the final 2021 Golfstat NAIA Rankings.

Pretorius is following the footsteps of his former head coach turned Bulldog assistant, Steven Paine, in coming to Starkville.

Pretorius finished tied for fifth at this year’s NAIA National Championship and helped the Skyhawks to a fourth-place team finish. The Bloemfontein, South Africa, native finished the year with an adjusted scoring average of 71.53 and went 21-2 against top-25 opponents. His final comparative record in 2021 was 1,261-2.

“We are thrilled to add Ruan to the Mississippi State family,” Smith said. “He is going to bring a lot of experience to our program. He knows what it takes to be great, and he understands the sacrifices that need to be made on a daily basis to ultimately be a champion.”

In his senior season, Pretorius was named captain of the No. 1-ranked Skyhawks. He is a two-time PING First Team All-American and was selected as the Georgia PGA Amateur Player of the Year in 2020, topping the state’s Amateur Points List with more than double the points of the second-place golfer.

Pretorius has claimed four career individual victories along with 14 top-10 finishes. In October 2020, he won the Appalachian Athletic Conference Fall individual title.

For more information on the Bulldog golf program, follow on Twitter and Instagram and like on Facebook by searching “HailStateMG.”

More News

Soccer Adds McPartlan From South Alabama

William Goodrich

Ellen Ann Lepine

Southern Miss Soccer Adds Helbling

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s assistance in locating teen missing since March

News

Bulldogs reach Final Four after Long’s return

News

Lt. Governor Visits with Local Officials, Business Leaders on Federal Relief Funds Plan    

News

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Louisiana State Police announce traffic safety initiative collaboration

News

Summer feeding program set to continue

News

Audubon Unveils Coastal Bird Storyboard Trail

News

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

News

MBI looking for missing/endangered Amite County child

News

Today is May 28, 2021

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces New Leader

News

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Louisiana State Police announce traffic safety initiative

News

MSDH Identifies Variant Strains of COVID-19  in Long-Term Care Facility Outbreaks 

News

Cigars: Now is the time to quit

Education

Erin Clement, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Ward hits ground running as new economic development director

News

Two-Year-Old Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Louisiana

News

Today is May 27, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for missing Southaven man

News

Judges Luther, Mozingo and Williamson elected to Circuit Conference leadership

News

Biloxi PD requests help to identify alleged lottery ticket thief

News

Tax abatement, fire facilities discussed by Supervisors

News

Chamber of Commerce to hold new golf tournament for Puttin on the Pink

News

MBI issues silver alert for Booneville man

News

Today is May 26, 2021