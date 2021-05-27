expand
Ad Spot

May 29, 2021

MSU’s Antonaki Concludes Stellar Campaign In NCAA Singles Round Of 16

By Special to the Item

Published 1:00 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. – Mississippi State women’s tennis’ Emma Antonaki closed out her stellar sophomore campaign in the Round of 16 at the 2021 NCAA Singles Championship Tuesday. The 33rd-ranked Bulldog dropped a 6-3, 6-3 decision to seventh-ranked and seventh-seeded Abigail Forbes of UCLA at the USTA National Campus. 

Antonaki composed a remarkable record of 18-6 this season, bringing her career singles record to 57-32. In just five semesters of competition, the Athens, Greece, native has already become one of State’s most decorated players ever as she has garnered ITA All-America honors (2021), two All-SEC accolades (2019, 2021) and earned a bid to the NCAA Singles Championship in both seasons that the tournament has been held during her career. 

This week in Orlando, Antonaki became the second Bulldog ever to advance to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Singles Championship, and the fifth player in program history to earn All-America honors. 

Antonaki has already compiled 105 wins in singles and doubles combined, just 12 wins shy of MSU’s career top 10 for total victories. 

Tuesday’s match officially brought MSU’s 2020-21 season to a close. As a team, State earned its fifth NCAA bid in the last six years in which the tournament has been held. 

For more information on Mississippi State women’s tennis team, visit HailState.com and follow “HailStateWT” on TwitterFacebook and Instagram. 

2021 NCAA Women’s Singles Championship
May 25, 2021

Orlando, Fla. – USTA National Campus 

Round of 16 – #7 Abigail Forbes (UCLA) [7] def. #33 Emma Antonaki (Mississippi State) 6-3, 6-3

More News

Soccer Adds McPartlan From South Alabama

William Goodrich

Ellen Ann Lepine

Southern Miss Soccer Adds Helbling

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s assistance in locating teen missing since March

News

Bulldogs reach Final Four after Long’s return

News

Lt. Governor Visits with Local Officials, Business Leaders on Federal Relief Funds Plan    

News

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Louisiana State Police announce traffic safety initiative collaboration

News

Summer feeding program set to continue

News

Audubon Unveils Coastal Bird Storyboard Trail

News

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

News

MBI looking for missing/endangered Amite County child

News

Today is May 28, 2021

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces New Leader

News

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Louisiana State Police announce traffic safety initiative

News

MSDH Identifies Variant Strains of COVID-19  in Long-Term Care Facility Outbreaks 

News

Cigars: Now is the time to quit

Education

Erin Clement, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Ward hits ground running as new economic development director

News

Two-Year-Old Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Louisiana

News

Today is May 27, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for missing Southaven man

News

Judges Luther, Mozingo and Williamson elected to Circuit Conference leadership

News

Biloxi PD requests help to identify alleged lottery ticket thief

News

Tax abatement, fire facilities discussed by Supervisors

News

Chamber of Commerce to hold new golf tournament for Puttin on the Pink

News

MBI issues silver alert for Booneville man

News

Today is May 26, 2021