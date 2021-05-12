expand
May 12, 2021

MSU Takes Leadership Role In Student-Athlete NIL With New COMPASS Platform

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

STARKVILLE  Mississippi State Athletics announced Monday it will be the first university in the country to implement the COMPASS NIL platform to aid its student-athletes in maximizing and monetizing name, image, and likeness opportunities. COMPASS will provide all MSU student-athletes with NIL education, deal disclosure, and compliance monitoring tools in one easy-to-use platform.

“We’re looking forward to this partnership with CLC and Game Plan,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “This will be an incredible resource to help educate our student-athletes and better position them not only for current success but also for life beyond college athletics.”

Developed by CLC, the nation’s leading trademark licensing company, and Game Plan, the premier provider of athlete education, the COMPASS platform will provide the proven systems and education to enable Bulldog student-athletes and staff to begin preparing for NIL now in advance of any NCAA, state and/or federal legislation. The platform also allows for flexibility to adapt to NIL guidelines or laws as they evolve over time, ensuring student-athletes never miss opportunities and remain compliant in their eligibility requirements.

“We are excited to partner with Mississippi State to deliver COMPASS to their student-athletes and staff to help prepare them for success in the NIL era,” said Cory Moss, CEO of CLC. “We designed COMPASS to be a fully-integrated tool to make it easy for student-athletes to receive NIL education and comply with reporting requirements, and we look forward to helping Mississippi State be a leader in the NIL space.”

MSU will begin rolling out the COMPASS platform to student-athletes during the summer semester.

 

About Game Plan

Game Plan’s comprehensive software platform integrates mobile-first eLearning as well as virtual mentorship and career services, uniquely designed for athletic organizations. Game Plan has over 275 athletic organizations with over 200,000 courses completed yearly. Our eLearning courses provide student-athletes ultimate access and flexibility while equipping both athletics departments and the conference office management tools and insight to ensure outstanding experiences and outcomes. To learn more about Game Plan, please visit wearegameplan.com.

 

About CLC

CLC is the nation’s leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of Learfield IMG College, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.

 

For more information on Mississippi State Athletics, follow the Bulldogs on Twitter, like them on Facebook and join them on Instagram by searching for “HailState.”

