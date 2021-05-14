expand
May 15, 2021

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces April Transfer to the State

By Special to the Item

Published 1:39 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

JACKSON, MISS–The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) made its April transfer of $13,340,558.99 today to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY2021) to $114,993,099.30.

“We are very pleased with April’s transfer to the state,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “To date for FY 2021, the MLC has sent $80 million to road and bridge needs around the state, along with $34,993,099.30 to the Education Enhancement Fund!”

Per the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The MLC was legislatively created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

