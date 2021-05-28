expand
May 29, 2021

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Louisiana State Police announce traffic safety initiative collaboration

By Special to the Item

Published 10:00 am Friday, May 28, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – Beginning, May 26, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Louisiana State Police, began conducting the “Line to Line” traffic safety initiative on Interstate 55.

This high visibility safety initiative will precede the Memorial Day travel period and is designed to keep motorists safe during peak travel times. Troopers in their respective states will be placed statewide on Interstate 55 to reduce the number of crashes, promote seatbelt usage, deter speeding and remove impaired drivers.

“Our goal with “Line to Line” is to raise driving safety awareness as we approach the Memorial Day holiday travel period.  We encourage drivers to remember that their actions behind the wheel have consequences, both good and bad, for themselves and others,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “If everyone will simply slow down, buckle up, put down their phone and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, we can all have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.”

The official MHP 2021 Memorial Day enforcement period begins on Friday, May 28th at 12:01 a.m. and will conclude on Monday, May 31st at midnight. During the 2020 enforcement period, MHP investigated 157 crashes including two fatalities.

Safety checkpoints will be established to detect impaired driving and the enforcement of seatbelt laws. Motorists preparing to travel during the enforcement period are urged to include safe driving as part of their travel plans.

